SILENT WITNESS: Armed gunman robs Phoenix Circle K

Police are looking for a man who robbed a Circle K at gunpoint.

Officers say it was 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, January 22 when an armed man walked into the store at 35th Avenue and Greenway Road.

Police describe the suspect as 18 to 25 years old, 6 feet to 6'3", about 200 pounds with facial stubble.

The man approached the clerk demanding money and showed a gun he had in his bulky hooded jacket.

He took the cash and walked out the door.

If you know who he is, you could get a cash reward.

Call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (480-948-6377).

You can remain anonymous.

