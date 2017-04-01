SILENT WITNESS: Armed gunman robs Phoenix Circle K

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -
Police are looking for a man who robbed a Circle K at gunpoint.
Officers say it was 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, January 22 when an armed man walked into the store at 35th Avenue and Greenway Road.
Police describe the suspect as 18 to 25 years old, 6 feet to 6'3", about 200 pounds with facial stubble.
The man approached the clerk demanding money and showed a gun he had in his bulky hooded jacket.
He took the cash and walked out the door.
If you know who he is, you could get a cash reward.
Call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (480-948-6377).
You can remain anonymous.
