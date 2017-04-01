Cooler than normal temperatures kick off the start of the weekend

This area of low pressure was located across Northeast Arizona Saturday morning. It is set to track east away from the state by Saturday night, but not before rotating some light snow and rain showers into eastern Arizona. The high country will see areas of fog during the morning hours as well. Metro Phoenix may see a few sprinkles, otherwise look for partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid-70s.

Drier and warmer weather moves in for Sunday as dry northwesterly pushes through. Metro Phoenix highs will reach the low 80s under generally sunny skies.

Another trough is set to swing through Arizona Monday evening through early Tuesday. This may bring a few showers to the high country, but gusty winds will be the most noticeable. Metro Phoenix should stay dry with highs in the mid-low to mid-80s both Monday and Tuesday.

High pressure strengthens across the region starting Wednesday, bringing a warming trend of Valley highs in the low 90s by Thursday. Skies will be mostly sunny. Winds will be light.

