Save the Family through yoga

The word yoga means "yok" or unite and with that philosophy in mind, yoga instructor Jeanne Staron is hoping to unite the community.

"That is why I think we connect well with Save the Family because we hold the same values," she says.

With the Arizona Gives Day coming up in the next few days, the Surya Yoga Studio where Staron teaches is having a fundraising event that is set to benefit Save the Family.

Save the Family is a local non-profit agency providing housing and supportive programs for homeless families in the Valley.

The fundraising class is being held Saturday, April 1st from 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at 18010 N. Tatum Boulevard in North Phoenix.

"We are matching up to $750 dollars for every dollar that is donated through today's yoga fundraising class," says Staron. Staron says the $750 donation to Save the Family is being executed through Valley Building Inspections.

Although Arizona Gives Day is not until Tuesday, April 4th, many companies are already raising monies for their non-profit of choice. Arizona Gives Day is a 24 hour statewide online giving campaign held the first Tuesday of April each year.

"The best thing about donating to Save the Family through Valley Building Inspections is that we will double your donation," says Staron. Here are the details to all agencies and companies involved in the fundraiser:

Valley Building Inspections (480) 860-1100 www.vbiaz.com

Save the Family Foundation of Arizona (480) 898-0228 www.savethefamily.org

Surya Yoga (480) 310-7600 www.suryayogawellness.com

