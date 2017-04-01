Having a game plan is key for getting around at this weekend's Final Four festivities

Basketball enthusiasts heading to this weekend's final four festivities need to be aware of the traffic restrictions in and around the downtown Phoenix area and the West Valley.

In downtown, the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT), is closing the Third Street HOV off-ramp from 1:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday and 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Sunday. Drivers are urged to use the 7th Avenue off and on ramps to get their destinations from either the Interstate 17 or the Interstate 10.

You can also expect heavy traffic in the West valley in and around the University of Phoenix Stadium where games will be held. ADOT is also suggesting for west valley residents who regularly use the freeway system near the stadium to find alternate routes on Monday, April 3.

Valley Metro light rail, telecommuting, and carpooling are some of the suggested alternatives. Light rail is expected to run on extended operational hours due to the high volume of people expected in these areas.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.