Former mayor of Superior pleads guilty to attempted theft

The former mayor of Superior has pleaded guilty to one count of attempted theft.

The Arizona Attorney General's Office announced Friday that Jayme Valenzuela is scheduled to be sentenced May 3 and faces up to three years of probation under terms of his plea agreement.

Valenzuela was indicted by a state grand jury last July.

The Superior Town Council hired an auditor who determined Valenzuela used the town's debit card on eight separate occasions to obtain more than $2,300 in cash between August 2013 and December 2014.

Two of the withdrawals were at an Arizona casino and the other six withdrawals occurred at various bank machines in Maricopa and Pinal counties.

Valenzuela repaid the funds after the audit, but he was ousted from office in a recall election last August.

