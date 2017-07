Superstition and Mesa Fire and Medical departments responded to a serious accident early Saturday morning.

Fire crews arrived at Idaho Road and the U.S. 60 around 1:30 a.m.

Two female patients, in their early 20's were ejected from their car.

Both were not wearing their seatbelts, Superstition Fire says.

The women were transported to a local Valley hospital in critical condition.

