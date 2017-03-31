Arizona man creates exterior sprinkler system to combat wildfires

A Valley man has created what he said is the ultimate fire shield, and he wants to outfit every home in the high country with his system.

"We have infrared detectors that detect an oncoming fire," said Randy Lang with waveGUARD Corporation. He said once that happens, his system sends a signal to get to work.

"The heads are placed around the structure, we have 100% coverage over the home and a 30 to 40 foot perimeter around the house," Lang said. "We also eject a fire retardant in the system and all the heads go on at one time, so we create a dome of water over the house."

He added that the retardant is environmentally friendly, and since his invention is automatic, you don't have to wait for a crew to get there to protect your home.

"Any kind of water putting down on a structure is going to help, but we're getting the entire structure covered," Lang said.

Fortunately, he said none of his customers have been threatened by wildfires yet.

"I'm confident it will work," he said.

