Dirty Dining March 31: Does your favorite restaurant keep a clean kitchen?

Every week CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects five restaurants with some of the highest number of "risk factors."

According to health inspectors, risk factors are considered major health code violations. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system visit www.maricopa.gov.

This week's restaurants are:

Vintage 95
95 W Boston Street
Chandler
4 violations
 
Charm Thai Cuisine
11 W. Boston Street
Chandler
4 violations
 
Cactus Tavern
2017 E Cactus Rd.
Phoenix
4 violations
 
ReHab Burger Therapy
21 E. 6th Street
Tempe
4 violations
 
The Perch
232 S Wall Street
Chandler
5 violations

Dean's List - Perfect Health Inspection Scores
 
Sizzling Wok
623 W Wickenburg Way
Wickenburg
85358

Dennys
1150 S Country Club Dr.
Mesa
85210
 
 Mi Patio
3347 N 7th Ave.
Phoenix
85013
 
 Haji Baba Food
1513 E Apache Blvd.
Tempe
85281
 
 Dragon Palace
13825 N 32nd Street
Phoenix
85032
 
Uncle Sams
3217 E Shea Blvd.
Phoenix
85028

