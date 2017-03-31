Welcome to the world, times four! Valley mom delivers quads

Welcome to the world, times four! (And talk about "final four" excitement!)

Virginia and Victor Johnson are celebrating the 14th anniversary of their first date by welcoming four new babies to the family.

The Johnsons, residents of Surprise, delivered the quadruplets at Banner University Medical Center Phoenix on Wednesday.

Mama is in good condition at the hospital, and the quadruplets are receiving care in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) at the nonprofit facility.

The babies, three identical girls and one fraternal boy, were born between 12:42 and 12:45 p.m. on Wednesday, March 29, following a pregnancy of 31 weeks and 6 days.

The national average gestation for quadruplets is 29 weeks.

Zoey, 2, has been practicing her big sister duties at home in preparation for her siblings the last several weeks and is excited to finally meet them.

Meet the Johnson quads:

Ava Lilly, 3 lb., 1 oz., 12:42 p.m.

Olivia Violet, 3 lb., 7 oz., 12:43 p.m.

Madelyn Rose, 3 lb., 2 oz., 12:44 p.m.

Victor Jr., 3 lb., 10 oz., 12:45 p.m.

