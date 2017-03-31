Tucson police confirm remains found are those of missing child Isabel Celis

"I think it's very sad," said Tucson police Chief Chris Magnus. "We see this as absolutely a tragedy."

The chief delivered the heartbreaking news Friday that the remains of missing girl Isabel Celis have been found.

The six-year-old girl went missing back in April of 2012. Her disappearance and the resulting massive search effort made national headlines.

Police say her remains were located in a remote area of Pima County recently and have been DNA tested.

Magnus did not release the exact location of the discovery, but he said the area was thoroughly processed for further evidence.

Police say they have not named any suspects, but are taking the case very seriously, and are still actively investigating leads in the case.

Isabel's family has released this statement:

"We want to thank the community for the support they have continued to show for Isa over the years and for refusing to give up hope. Now is our time to mourn. We ask for our privacy during this time so that we can do that.”

The Tucson Medical Center said, "This is not the new we had hoped to hear. Becky [Isabel's mother] has been a member of the TMC family for many years, and our hearts grieve for Isa and her family."

TIMELINE

• April 20, 2012: 11 p.m., Isabel Mercedes Celis went to bed in her bedroom.

• April 20, 2012: Before 8 a.m., Isabel's mother, Rebecca Celis, left for work.

• April 20, 2012: Around 8 a.m., family members call 911 after they discover she is not in her bed and they cannot find her in the house.

• April 22, 2012: Evening, FBI search dogs arrive from Virginia to aid in the search.

• April 23, 2012: Celis family and 88-CRIME post $6,000 reward.

• May 3, 2012: Sergio and Rebecca Celis appear on NBC's "Today" show.

• May 4, 2012: Sergio and Rebecca Celis sit down with local media for live television appearance.

• May 7, 2012: Sergio and Rebecca Celis appear at benefit concert.

• May 11 , 2012: Sergio Celis barred from his seeing his sons.

• May 14, 2012: 911 tapes released: Son, Rebecca Celis' call | Sergio Celis' call

• March 31, 2017: Tucson Police Department announce they have found her remains

