ADOT Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (March 31-April 3)

The following freeway construction restrictions are scheduled in the Phoenix area this weekend (March 31-April 3), according to the Arizona Department of Transportation:

All Interstate 10 ramps to and from Pecos Road closed from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (April 3) for a traffic shift as part of the Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway construction project. Pecos Road also closed between 24th Street and I-10. No access from westbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) to Pecos Road. DETOUR: Please plan to use alternate routes, including Chandler Boulevard or Ray Road for access to or from I-10.

Drivers should allow extra travel time and use caution in work zones.

Additional freeway-restriction information will be posted at azdot.gov, under ADOT News. Visit the site to also subscribe to ADOT email updates, including weekend restriction information.

For a complete list of highway and freeway restrictions in the Phoenix area and around the state, visit ADOT’s Travel Information site at az511.gov or call 511. Another great way to find out more about ADOT’s projects and programs to improve Arizona’s transportation system is the ADOT Blog at azdot.gov/blog.

Just one item on this weekend's travel advisory: A full closure of all ramps at I-10 and Pecos. https://t.co/XwchOzJCQk#PhxTraffic pic.twitter.com/PD5iMGsLOh — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) March 31, 2017

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.