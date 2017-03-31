Arizona Snowbowl gets 4" of fresh snow, expects more tonight

Arizona Snowbowl got another 4” of fresh snow, bring the season total to 316.” According to the National Weather center, Flagstaff is expecting another 7” by tonight.

Snowbowl Spring Deals

Arizona Snowbowl offers a great spring break deal, now through the end of April. For just $29, receive a full-day lift ticket with the option to add lessons and rentals for only $10 each, plus a $15 gift card.

Even non-skiers can enjoy Arizona Snowbowl. For only $29, take a scenic ride on the Grand Canyon Express chairlift, and receive a $15 gift card. Its a savings of up to 74% on lift tickets, rentals, ski school, or scenic chairlift rides.

This deal must be booked online, 48 hours in advance. Limited quantities are available. Kids ages 7 and under always ski free at Snowbowl.

Arizona Snowbowl by the numbers:

42 of 45 Trails Open

6 Lifts Open

95” Base Depth

93 percent Open

Snow totals:

4” in past 24 hrs

0” in past 48 hrs

0” in past 72 hrs

7” in past 7 Days

316” Season Total

