Police: Man in Captain America shirt flashed ASU student on campus

The Arizona State University Police Department is searching for the man who exposed himself to a female student.

It happened just before 7 p.m. Thursday in the Psychology Building is located on McAllister Avenue kitty-corner to the Tyler Street Parking Structure, southwest of Rural Road and University Drive.

The ASU Police Department tweeted a flier describing the suspect as a light-skinned black male between his mid-20s and 30s. He is about 5 feet 9 or 10 inches tall and has an average build. He as a small Afro-style haircut and a mustache.

He was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt with a graphic of Captain America’s shield, jean shorts, black socks and white Nike shoes.

No other information about the suspect was immediately available.

The victim was not injured.

If you have any information about this incident, call ASU Police Department immediately at 480-965-3456. (Click or tap phone number to call from this story on your mobile device.)

