PHX All Access: Hance Park converted to outdoor concert venue for March Madness Music Festival

The first concert of the March Madness Music Festival was Friday night, and crews have been working hard behind the scene to get Margaret T. Hance Park ready.

"So much work goes into the planning -- the permitting, the safety checks -- just making sure everything that's being brought in for the event is done so with safety in mind," Don Brown, a supervisor with the City of Phoenix, said.

The park was the site of music festival a few weeks ago, but the March Madness Music Festival – three consecutive nights of free concerts – is expected to bigger. Much bigger.

[SPECIAL SECTION: Final Four]

“This free three-day concert is meant to be a big thank you to the City of Phoenix and our residents for hosting the Final Four,” Dawn Rogers of the Phoenix Local Organizing Committee said. “Add in Fan Fest, as well as some great basketball games, and we’re sure to have a lot of fun for everyone.”

Hance Park is 32 acres in the heart of downtown Phoenix. It took work crews 10 days to transform it into an outdoor concert venue.

To keep neighbors informed, the City hosted public meetings and hand-delivered door hangers to neighbors with information about all of the events, including local street closures.

“We want them to know we are aware of the impact a large event like this will have on their day-to-day lives and let them know we are here to help,” Roxann Favors of the City of Phoenix said.

The stage will come down just as quickly as it went up.

AT&T Block Party – Friday, 4 p.m.-10 p.m.

Keith Urban

Justin Moore

The Head and The Heart

Michael Ray

Coca-Cola Music – Saturday, 2 p.m.-10:30 p.m.

The Chainsmokers

Grouplove

Leon Bridges

Capital Cities

Capital One JamFest – Sunday, 3 p.m.-10 p.m.

Aerosmith

Macklemore & Ryan Lewis

Blink 182

Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats

[ONLINE: March Madness Music Festival event map]

[ALSO HAPPENING: Final Four Fan Fest]

What you need to know

The March Madness Music Festival is free, but seating is on a first-come, first served basis so plan to get there early. You will be wanded at the gate and might be subject to physical inspection by on-site security.

Only small bags 5.5” by 8.5” or smaller will be allowed inside the festival with the exception of clear bags. Clear plastic bags up to 12”x6”x12” are permitted.

Chairs and strollers will not be allowed inside the event. That holds for selfie-sticks, too.

No outside food or beverages are permitted with the exception of water in factory-sealed unfrozen bottles no larger than 16.9 ounces. There will be concessions that accept cash and credit cards.

For more details, check out the March Madness Music Festival FAQ page.

Fans around the world will be able to tune in for many of the stellar performances via live stream on ncaa.com, bleacherreport.com, and the official NCAA YouTube channel. Additionally, the official festival site will be updated in advance of the big weekend with details at ncaa.com/musicfest.

[PDF: NCAA security flier]

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.