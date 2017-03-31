PHX Full Access: Putting together the Final Four Fan Fest

Final Four Weekend in downtown Phoenix is finally here. FanFest is going to be a huge draw, but how do they pull off building the ultimate indoor playground?

City of Phoenix Communications Director Julie Watters explains in Phoenix All Access.

From painting streets to hanging signs, Phoenix has spent the past several days putting the final touches on the Final Four, paving the way for semi after semi, rolling in with endless amounts of material.

It took hundreds of workers to build up what can only described as the ultimate theme park of college sports fans – Final Four Fan Fest inside the Phoenix Convention Center.

What was once an empty hall now houses a massive family friendly experience. And it’s not just about backetball. Every NCAA sport is part of it.

Outside, Third Street has been transformed into half courts for special events. There’s also a 3-D life-size bracket so you can take a selfie next to your team’s name.

The Final Four Fan Fest is not the only thing for sports fans in downtown Phoenix this weekend. The Diamondbacks have their home opener in Sunday. The Suns are in action, too.

With everything going on, downtown Phoenix is ready to welcome hundreds of thousands of people.

“And of them, 100,000 of those are out-of-town visitors staying in our hotels, eating in our restaurants, shopping in our stores, and that's going to have a tremendous impact on our economy, “John Chan, the director of the Phoenix Convention Center said.

Final Four fun is in the Valley of the Sun!

