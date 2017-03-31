ADOT crews now authorized to clear travel lanes of minor wrecks

The Arizona Department of Transportation now has the authority to clear or order removal of vehicles that are involved in minor crashes.

Until now, ADOT crews had to wait until state troopers arrived at the scene to set up traffic control, close highways and, when necessary, arrange hazardous material cleanups. Now, crews can take action to clear the travel lanes.

This new “Quick Clearance” principle helps to keep traffic moving to prevent congestion, with the safety of drivers in mind.

“Quickly clearing hazards is a proven way to make everyone safer, including State Troopers [sic], ADOT personnel and others responding,” said Brent Cain, ADOT’s director of Transportation Systems Management & Operations. “Having ADOT’s highly trained crews take action when appropriate to keep traffic moving promotes safety and reduces congestion.”

ADOT crews are only permitted to clear minor fender-bender wrecks, not crashes that involve serious injuries or deaths.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.