Final Four Fan Fest

Come Ready to Play, the Final Four Fan Fest is for fans of all ages! Presented by Capital One, Fan Fest is a festival within a festival jam packed with youth clinics, giveaways, concerts, interactive games, special appearances, autograph signings and much more.



Fan fest is the best way to celebrate Final Four weekend in Phoenix. With kids 12 and under FREE to enter with a ticketed adult, be sure to grab the neighbors and hustle down to the Phoenix Convention Center.

There is so much to see and do; we've decided to keep Fan Fest open Friday, March 31 through Monday, April 3. Try your skills and compete for bragging rights at many hands-on championship experiences. Snap photos with the championship trophy, grab official Final Four merchandise and pick up a sample or two from NCAA sponsors. That's just the beginning

Fan Fest Activities

Capital One Fan Zone:

Check out the Capital One Fan Zone and put yourself at the center of the action in our 360-degree photo booth used by professional athletes on the ESPYS's red carpet, show off your team spirit at our spray fan booth, check out our digital gaming space, and then show your skills at our unique sport interactives to win prizes. You can knock it out of the park at Home Run Derby, practice your slapshot, or try your hand at any of our other soccer, football, golf and lacrosse activities. The more you play, the more prizes you can win!



Show your Capital One card for two complimentary event tickets, VIP entry, and a special merchandise offer; plus, enjoy exclusive cardholder hours Saturday, April 1, 9-10 a.m. and Sunday, April 2, 10-11 a.m.



AT&T Fan Zone:

Experience the Final Four like never before at the AT&T Fan Zone. Preview the latest AT&T technology, have the chance to win great prizes, and don't forget to take home your own commemorative Final Four giveaway. The AT&T Fan Zone is the only place to get an autograph from current NCAA coaches. Make sure to stay connected by downloading the official NCAA Final Four app presented by AT&T. You can find all the information you need at your fingertips, including custom schedules, maps, games, and chances to win great prizes. MSG & DATA Rates may apply.



POWERADE® /Core Power:

As the official sports drink of the NCAA, POWERADE wants keep you hydrated at this year's Fan Fest! Challenge your friends and family to jump, shoot, and dribble through the POWERADE Basketball Combine. Remember, basketball stars aren't born, they're made through lots of hard work and dedication. They all started out like you: Just A Kid From Somewhere playing their heart out. Check the program board to find out when you can watch some of these stars like the Dunk Team put on a show and meet some of basketball's most celebrated all-stars. Come check out some of our new flavors as well. We'll be serving up our new flavors POWERADE Kiwi Pineapple and POWERADE Citrus Passionfruit. POWERADE is the fuel to power through on and off the court!

Joining POWERADE at Fan Fest this year is team Core Power! Come and try America's favorite protein drink in three awesome tasting flavors. Unleash your awesome hoops skills on our Core Power Court. Meet our Core Power trainers and learn how to recover after a great workout. After working up a sweat don't forget to pick up your commemorative Final Four towel. Super Star Athletes will make daily surprise appearances. Awesome isn't just for the athletes. Sure, these guys are amazing, but they started off just like you, with one little goal. And when they achieved that goal, they made another. And another. And another. Every day they found a reason to be awesome. Just like you. Core Power, your protein for every day awesome!



Allstate:

It's March Mayhem at Allstate Insurance Company. Stop by and test your shooting skills on the Hoops of Mayhem and don't forget to enter to win the Ultimate NCAA Basketball Fan Pack Sweepstakes consisting of an official team jersey, a Men's Final Four commemorative basketball and a $100 gift card. Also, be sure to stop by and meet college basketball legends that will be signing autographs throughout the weekend! See an Allstate Insurance Company representative for details and appearance times.



Buffalo Wild Wings® Sports Lounge:

Buffalo Wild Wings, The Official Hangout for NCAA March Madness, is bringing the ultimate Sports Lounge to the Final Four Fan Fest. The lounge offers a full-service bar, multiple TVs, Blazin'® Challenges, the chance to meet past NCAA stars, giveaways and much more. Visit the Buffalo Wild Wings Sports Lounge to relax, recharge and stay connected to the game.



Buick:

Buick, Proud Partner of the NCAA, invites you to visit their display for a chance to kick to win Final Four tickets and other great prizes, take a shot at Buick Bracketball, a surprising, exciting and challenging activation that brings the NCAA tournament brackets to life, and of course, experience their new line-up of luxury vehicles. Buick is also offering complimentary rides to Final Four events - "Grab A Buick" outside the convention center!



LG Training Facility:

The LG Game Changers experience has everything you need to Do Game Day Right: OLED 4K TVs, innovative home appliances and the latest in LG products! LG innovation will bring your game day to life. Experience it all as a #LGGameChanger and have the opportunity to win great LG products and prizes! No one gets you ready for game day like LG. LG, innovation for a better life.

Oreo:

Show us how you dunk with OREO. Choose your hoop height and take your best shot on the OREO Slam Dunk half-court! Brought to you by OREO, the Official Dunk Partner of the NCAA.



Connor:

Connor Sports and Sport Court, the official court supplier of the NCAA Men's and Women's Basketball Championship and Final Four Fan Fest, is bringing the NCAA Men's Basketball Championship court to you! Stop by our area at Final Four Fan Fest to compete for prizes and pose for pictures with the Final Four logo on the #OfficialCourt!



NCAA Official Team Store:

Visit the NCAA Authentic Team Store to purchase the best Final Four apparel in Phoenix. Browse the large selection of men's, women's and youth apparel items, as well as numerous novelty items, and complete your entire wish list at this one location!

You will also have the chance to see the Official NABC Coaches Trophy on display April 1 from 10 a.m. 1 p.m. and again on April 2 from 1p.m. -4 p.m. Don't miss this opportunity for a photo op with one of the coveted trophies that the 2017 National Champions will cherish!

Cartoon Network:

Cartoon Network takes you through an interactive experience with your favorite characters from Ben 10, We Bare Bears, Gumball, and Teen Titans Go! Conquer the skills challenge. Scale a rock wall. Feast your eyes on awesome episodes of the choicest Cartoon Network shows. Learn to draw like a pro and more!

Buzzer Beaters:

Come take a chance at making a game-winning shot at the buzzer. Fans will have chances at beating the clock from 5 different locations on the court before time runs out.

Spirit Court:

Get in the spirit of Final Four and join in on the Final Four Fan Fest Cheerleading Clinics. The clinics are an opportunity to learn some new cheer and dance moves to help bring some team spirit to your favorite team throughout the weekend! All levels are welcome. Come by the court during non-cheerleading hours for basketball drills and games throughout the weekend!



Final Four Fan Zone:

The Final Four Fan Zone is a true celebration of team spirit. Meet NCAA and sports legends, pose for a photo with Final Four team mascots and the Championship trophy, and feel what it's like to "Cut Down the Net". And don't forget to compare your stats with NCAA greats at our interactive display wall!



Arizona State University

Arizona State University is excited to be a part of Fan Fest! Stop by our booth for two unique opportunities!

Experience the Famous Curtain of Distraction

See the Curtain from both sides! Fans will have the chance to dress up and distract shooters as well as trying your shot against it.

Explore your interests, your options, your future

Not sure what you want to do in the future? Not even sure what careers are out there? Check out me3, an interactive online tool to explore careers that fit your interests and passions. Then, chart an academic pathway from high school through college to design the future you want. www.asu.edu/me3

For more information, visit: http://www.ncaa.com/final-four/activities

March 31 - April 3

Phoenix Convention Center

Cost: $10 Adults, Kids 12 and under FREE w/ ticketed adult

Hours:

Friday - Noon - 8pm

Saturday - 10am - 8pm

Sunday - 11am - 8pm

Monday - Noon - 6pm

March Madness Music Festival Event Schedule

Friday, March 31 AT&T Block Party (4pm-10 p.m.)

Keith Urban 8:30 p.m.

Justin Moore 6:45 p.m.

The Head and The Heart 5:15 p.m.

Michael Ray 4:15 p.m.

Doors Open 4 p.m.

Saturday, April 1 - Coca-Cola Music (2pm - 10:30 p.m.)

The Chainsmokers 9 p.m.

Grouplove 7 p.m.

Leon Bridges 5:15 p.m.

Capital Cities 3:45 p.m.

Doors Open 2 p.m.

Sunday, April 2 Capital One JamFest (3pm-10 p.m.)

Aerosmith 8:30 p.m.

Macklemore & Ryan Lewis 6:30 p.m.

Blink 182 5 p.m.

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats 3:45 p.m.

Doors Open 3 p.m.

For more information, visit: http://www.ncaa.com/marchmadness/musicfest

March Madness Music Festival is taken place at the Margaret T. Hance Park

Address: 67 W Culver St, Phoenix, AZ 85003

Hardwood Heroes

Today at 10:20 a.m., two teams of cancer survivors will play on the same floor as Final Four participants at University of Phoenix Stadium to raise awareness in the fight to end cancer. The game, open to both the media and the public, is a new event resulting from Infiniti's long-standing partnership with Coaches vs. Cancer®, the American Cancer Society, the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC), the NCAA and CBS/Turner. Now in its sixth year, Infiniti has pledged to make donations to Coaches vs. Cancer totaling $700,000 through its Round by Round brackets on CBSSports.com/Infiniti.



The "Hardwood Heroes" teams are led by four coaches, each with impressive winning backgrounds as coaches and players in the NCAA. The returning players will be reunited with their Head Coach Jim Harrick, a UCLA Champion from 1995, and returning Assistant Coach Doug Gottlieb, former point guard at Oklahoma State. Wilkes College point guard alumnus Bo Ryan will be leading the new players as Head Coach with Miles Simon as Assistant Coach current ESPN analyst and winner of Most Outstanding Player Award for Arizona in 1997.

For more information, visit: http://www.ncaa.com/final-four/hardwood-heroes

Friday, March 31

University of Phoenix Stadium

Cost: FREE parking and admittance to the public

Trolley Ride-Fan Fest

The Free Trolley Loop will shuttle people from the Final Four Fan Fest (PHX Convention Center) to the March Madness Music Festival (Margaret T. Hance Park). The trolley drop-off/pick-up locations:

Fan Fest: 2nd St & Washington Street (northwest corner)

Music Festival: 1st Street south of Roosevelt Street

Service Hours:

Friday: 2 p.m. to midnight

Saturday: Noon to midnight

Sunday: Noon to midnight

For more information, visit: http://www.phoenixfinalfour.com/parking/

Read to the Final Four

In January 2017, Helios Education Foundation and the Phoenix Final Four Local Organizing Committee, the nonprofit organization hosting Arizona's inaugural NCAA Final Four championship, launched the Read to the Final Four initiative, a statewide reading competition for every third grader in Arizona. The competition mimics the March Madness bracket with schools around the state advancing every two weeks based on the number of minutes read.

To date, more than 34,000 Arizona third graders from 394 schools have accessed over 5,500 digital books and read more than 6.1 million minutes combined, using the online digital reading platform myOn. Some 1,300 third graders will gather at the Phoenix Convention Center on Friday where the winning schools will be announced from the Read to the Final Four regional winners. The third graders will then celebrate their achievement at the Final Four Fan Fest presented by Capital One.

Read to the Final Four Regional Winners:

Arts Academy Estrella Mountain Tolle son, Arizona

Desert Mountain School Desert Hills, Arizona (North Maricopa County Anthem/Cave Creek)

Parkridge Elementary School Peoria, Arizona

Mary C. O'Brien Elementary Casa Grande, Arizona

Hall 1, Buick Arena Phoenix Convention Center, 100 N 3rd St, Phoenix, AZ 85004

For more information, visit: http://www.readtothefinalfour.com/final-four/read-final-four-arizona

Volunteers build playground at Arizona Autism Charter School

More than 200 volunteers from Fairytale Brownies, Arizona Autism Charter School, organizers from KaBOOM! and the community will join forces on Friday, March 31 to build students a much-needed playground at the Arizona Autism Charter School. The playground design is based on the children's "dream playground" created at a special design event in January.

A playground is more than a playground. It's a brain-expander, friend-maker, and muscle-builder. Play is central to a child's ability to grow into a productive adult. It can transform children from sedentary, bored and solitary to physically, mentally and socially active

The playground is the second built by Fairytale Brownies and KaBOOM! Through this partnership, more children will have the joyful childhood they deserve. Since 2001, Fairytale Brownies has supported KaBOOM! in promoting and protecting a child's right to active play at home, at school and in the community. Fairytale Brownies co-founders Eileen Spitalny and David Kravetz met on the kindergarten playground, and know from experience that a simple glide down the slide can spark a lifetime of friendship. As the company celebrates 25 years in business, providing the community a great place to play is the perfect way to mark the occasion.



Since 1996, KaBOOM! has been dedicated to the bold goal of giving all kids particularly those growing up in poverty in America the childhood they deserve, filled with balanced and active play, so they can thrive. With its partners, KaBOOM! has built, improved and opened nearly 16,700 playgrounds, engaged more than one million volunteers, and served 8.5 million kids (#playmatters).



To learn about the Arizona Autism Charter School, visit www.autismcharter.org to learn more.

To learn why #playmatters and why cities are embracing #playability: visit www.kaboom.org or www.facebook.com/kaboom

To learn about Fairytale Brownies, visit: www.brownies.com

Arizona Autism Charter School

1445 E. Indian School Rd.

Phoenix, AZ 85014

Golfer with Scoliosis makes all state golf team

Jalen Castle was diagnosed with Scoliosis at age 12 and was told she would never play golf again. After a procedure, Shriners Hospitals for Children, she has won all kinds of accolades. She's promoting the Shriners Golf Classic, which raises money for Shriners Hospitals, has helped over 1,000,000 children to date regardless of their ability to pay.

This is the 20th Anniversary of the Shriners Golf Classic. Began in 1997 with just 39 golfers and raised $4,000 for Shriners Hospitals for Children. 19 years later, we have donated over $400,000 to Shriners Hospitals for Children.

The Shriners Golf Classic Pro Am presented by Sanderson Ford, has sold out each of the past five years

Friday night, March 31st Pre-Tournament Pairings Party dubbed "The Bash Before The Clash" is open to the public for a $15.00 cover charge

Meet the Professional Golfers and Local Celebrities

Food Samplings by local restaurants

Live & Silent Auctions

Live Rock & Roll Band

For more information, visit: www.Shrinersgolf.com

Legacy Golf Resort

6808 South 32nd Street

Phoenix, AZ, 85042

2017 The Arc & Sprout Film Festival

The Sprout Film Festival focuses exclusively on films that celebrate the diverse lives and creativity of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD), strives to challenge assumptions and breakdown stereotypes. By introducing powerful, thought-provoking films from around the world to new and ever-more inclusive audiences.

Sprout films feature actors whose lives reflect the joys and challenges their character’s face. These are not "star" vehicles for well-known actors to portray individuals with I/DD. Rather, all roles depicting persons with disabilities are played by persons with actual disabilities.

The Sprout Film Festival was founded in 2003 and is programmed and supported by Sprout, a New York City based non-profit organization dedicated to bringing innovative programming to individuals with I/DD.

The event takes place today 9:00am, 12:00pm, and 7:00pm, March 31st at the Pollack Tempe Cinemas

Proceeds benefit the advocacy programs of The Arc of Arizona + Chandler Gilbert Arc

Not affiliated in any way with Sprouts Farmers Markets.

To purchase tickets and for more information, visit: http://arcarizona.org/event/2017-arc-sprout-film-festival/ and http://pollacktempecinemas.com/event/sprout-film-festival/

Pollack Tempe Cinemas

Royal Palm Plaza, 1825 E Elliot Rd

Tempe, AZ 85284

The 18th Annual Chandler Jazz (and Blues) Festival

The 18th Annual Chandler Jazz (and Blues) Festival is set for March 31-April 1, 2017. This is one of the largest FREE JAZZ FESTS in the Southwest. This year will feature over 80 musicians, 21 performances, 10 venues!!! Last year’s attendance 15,000!!!

New location in front of the Downtown Library, east of Arizona Ave. Two muliti level parking garages on Boston St and Buffalo St. east of Arizona Ave. bring lawn chair or blanket.

Eight Main Stage Bands, Food trucks, wine and beer.

Jazz and Blues on sidewalks and downtown restaurants.

Schedule

March 31 Blues Night Main Stage 5-10pm

5:00 PM: Eric Ramsey (Scottsdale)

5:45 PM: Smokestack Lightning (Coolidge)

7:00 PM: Sistahs, Too (Phoenix)

8:30 PM: Bob Fahey and Nice 'n Nasty (South Dakota)

Apri 1 Sidewalk Bands downtown, 2:00-4:30pm

5 jazz bands will be performing all around the downtown Chandler Sidewalks.



April 1 Main Stage 5-10pm

5:00 PM: Alex Price Quintet (ASU Students)

6:00 PM: Keith McKelley Project (Los Angeles)

7:00 PM: Royce Murray Jazz Ensemble (Phoenix)

8:30 PM: Davell Crawford, the Piano Prince of New Orleans

Restaurants:

Several Restaurants will host live music on Friday and Saturday nights.

After Hours Jam Sessions both nights will be held at Vintage 95 on Boston St.

To learn more visit: www.chandleraz.gov/jazz