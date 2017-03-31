How will repeal of internet privacy protections affect you?

President Donald Trump is expected to sign a measure repealing internet privacy protections that were approved by the Federal Communications Commission as the Obama administration drew to a close. That measure, which was approved by the House Tuesday, was put forth by Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake.

So, what does that mean for you? If you do not want your personal information to be sold, you will have to contact your internet service provider. And it might cost you.

The new administration says it "strongly supports" blocking internet privacy protections approved under the Obama administration, but privacy experts and civil rights activists warn this is a bad deal.

Those protections, which had not yet gone into effect, would have required internet service providers to get your permission before collecting and sharing data like browsing history, app usage and geo-location. They also would have had to notify users about the kinds information they collect.

Democrats say the with the repeal, your personal information is available to the highest bidder.

“It’s very dangerous,” Steve Kilar of the American Civil Liberties Union said Wednesday.

He said that without those online protections your personal data can be sold to the government, which can use it to gather information about you without a search warrant.

“There nothing barring that internet service provider from selling that information directly to the government and that's a real problem that the government can get around the requirements,” Kilar explained.

Service providers can collect, store and sell all kinds of revealing information about you – everything from your buying habits to details about your health and finances.

K Royal, a “privacy professional” according to her LinkedIn profile, warns Congress that there are not enough protections.

"Everything you do on your computer online goes through your service provider so they have everything you do,” she said.

Flake said there are still protections in place.

"You can still opt out,” he said. “You can always opt out by contacting the internet service provider and saying you don't want your data to be sold."

Royal, an attorney and adjunct professor at the Sandra Day O’Connor College of Law who goes by @heartofprivacy on Twitter, said few people know that that they can opt out.

"Here in the U.S., we really are the wild Wild West when it comes to use of digital information.”

Flake’s measure passed along party lines.

