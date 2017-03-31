Suspected impaired driver in custody after wrong-way crash on I-17 frontage road

A man is in custody after driving the wrong way on the Interstate 17 frontage road and crashing into a wall. Early indications are that he was impaired by drugs or alcohol.

It happened at about 4 a.m. Friday on the Glendale Avenue frontage road.

"It [sounded] like a grenade went off," said Jon Ellis, who lives nearby.

Ellis said he looked out the window and saw the car and then immediately called the Department of Public Safety. Troopers were on the scene within minutes.

The DPS Duty Office said the suspect was “passed out behind the wheel.” It is unclear if that was because of the crash or because of impairment.

[SPECIAL SECTION: Wrong-way drivers]

That driver, who has not been identified, reportedly suffered minor injuries.

Troopers said the vehicle was missing a rim and a tire. Video from the scene showed massive front-end damage to the passenger side of the car.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.