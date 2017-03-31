Avondale PD identifies suspect in fatal shooting

Authorities have identified the suspected gunman that fatally shot a young man in the parking lot of a strip mall Thursday night.

Avondale Police spokesman Officer Ray Emmett said 29-year-old Manuel Morales-Estrada is the suspected gunman that shot a man just before 10 P.M. in a parking lot of a Fry's store located at Avondale and Buckeye roads. Emmett said 23-year-old Erick Dominguez died a short time later after being taken to a hospital.

When police were first called about the shooting, the first officers to arrive on scene found only shell casings in the parking lot, said Emmett.

About the same time police arrived at the Fry's parking lot the dispatch center was notified by fire officials about a gun shot victim that was driven to a nearby fire station. Turns out that victim was actually Dominguez, said Emmett.

Detectives believe that Dominguez and his brother were in a car in the parking lot when a Estrada drove up along side and fired several rounds into the passenger side door. Dominguez was hit in the chest.

Dominguez's brother drove him to the fire station where paramedics began treatment. Dominguez, the father of a 1-year-old , was then transported to the hospital where he later died.

Investigators do not know what precipitated the shooting. They do want to talk to anyone with information about the incident which is still under investigation.

Police say multiple suspects drove off in 2 cars. Victim identified as 23-year-old Eric Dominguez, father of a 1-year-old. #azfamily #cbs5az pic.twitter.com/mRU6eJKGS6 — Marc Liverman (@MarcLiverman) March 31, 2017

Police search for suspects after a man is shot dead while sitting in a car in a Fry's parking lot off Avondale & Buckeye. #azfamily #cbs5az pic.twitter.com/iRYIHDoBsv — Marc Liverman (@MarcLiverman) March 31, 2017

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.