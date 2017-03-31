How do you say Gonzaga?

Gonzaga University has a little bit of a chip on their shoulder.

Not only because of all the doubters who said they wouldn't make the Final Four, but because some people don't know how to pronounce the school's name.

Despite having a top team every year, fans across the country still don't know what to call the small school from Spokane, Washington.

We asked Gonzaga center Przemek Karnowski if it bothers him that people sometimes mispronounce the school's name.

"Sometimes bothers me but at the same time not everyone is familiar with Gonzaga so got to give them room for errors. It's alright sometimes," he said.

Longtime Gonzaga fans are a little less forgiving.

"Oh, it really does especially after this many years. You would think they'd get it right," Beverly Stamper said.

In case you're wondering, the correct pronunciation is Gon-ZAG-uh, as in BAG.

