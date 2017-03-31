Flagstaff man accused of starting wildfire near hospital

Authorities say a Flagstaff man on federal probation for previous arson incidents is in custody for allegedly starting a wildfire in a wooded area near a hospital.

Flagstaff police say 50-year-old Shawn Farnham is jailed on suspicion of the burning of wildlands.

He reportedly was seen leaving Flagstaff Medical Center and crossing the street before entering a wooded area Wednesday afternoon.

Farnham then returned to the hospital and police responded to reports of a fire in the wooded area.

Police say Farnham told them he may have inadvertently started a fire by disposing of a cigarette.

They say Farnham was on supervised release for previous arson crimes.

