Flagstaff man accused of starting wildfire near hospital

(Courtesy: Flagstaff Police Department) FLAGSTAFF, AZ (AP) -
Authorities say a Flagstaff man on federal probation for previous arson incidents is in custody for allegedly starting a wildfire in a wooded area near a hospital.
Flagstaff police say 50-year-old Shawn Farnham is jailed on suspicion of the burning of wildlands.
He reportedly was seen leaving Flagstaff Medical Center and crossing the street before entering a wooded area Wednesday afternoon.
Farnham then returned to the hospital and police responded to reports of a fire in the wooded area.
Police say Farnham told them he may have inadvertently started a fire by disposing of a cigarette.
They say Farnham was on supervised release for previous arson crimes.
