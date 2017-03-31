North Phoenix homeowner fights back against thieves

The device would spray paint the thief in the face and leave them with a nasty odor. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A north Phoenix man says he's fed up with criminals stealing packages and breaking into cars in his neighborhood.

Chris Brown has lived in a community north of Jomax Road for the past year and a half.

During that time, someone broke into his car and stole a package from his front door. He did manage to get both the crimes caught on camera, but the thieves were never caught.

So, he's decided to come up with a way to get revenge or to simply embarrass the criminals.

Brown is considering two options. One would be a simple tracking device attached to a package and the other would, in essence, paint the face of the criminal.

Brown is tinkering with the idea of creating a box that has a little surprise inside.

If a thief goes to pick it up, they're sprayed with paint and a nasty odor. Brown says the system is in no way intended to hurt someone but to hopefully deter the thief from coming around again.

Now, some of us might think this is a great idea. However, an attorney we spoke with says making a device like this is technically legal, but you could face a civil action from the thief.

Police recommend simply getting the thieves on camera and hopefully catch them later on.

