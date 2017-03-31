Arizona now third-deadliest state for pedestrians

Posted: Updated:
2016 figures place Arizona third on the list of states with the most pedestrian deaths per capita. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5) 2016 figures place Arizona third on the list of states with the most pedestrian deaths per capita. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
Cell phone use is likely the primary cause of the problem, distracting both drivers and pedestrians. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5) Cell phone use is likely the primary cause of the problem, distracting both drivers and pedestrians. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -

As the Valley gears up for a flood of foot traffic surrounding the Final Four, new numbers illustrate an alarming trend. The number of pedestrians killed in Arizona car crashes is going up.

Preliminary data for the first six months of 2016 show the number of deadly crashes in this state jumped 12.8 percent, from 86 in the first half of 2015 to 97 in the first half of 2016.

The 2016 figures place Arizona third on the list of states with the most pedestrian deaths per capita, up from fifth place in 2015, according to a report by the Governors Highway Safety Association.

“You know, I cannot pin it down,” said Alberto Gutier, the director of the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety. “But I can tell you that I see some of the consequences of people that do stupid things.”

Gutier said cell phone use is likely the primary cause of the problem, distracting both drivers and pedestrians.

Across the country, GHSA projects there were nearly 6,000 pedestrians killed in 2016. That is the largest number in more than two decades.

82 percent of pedestrians who are hit and killed by cars are struck outside of an intersection, GHSA said.

Gutier said more enforcement of jaywalking is necessary.

Arizona recently secured a $785,000 federal grant to address pedestrian and bicycle fatalities. The state will spend the money on added enforcement, plus an education and awareness campaign, he said.

Part of the education campaign will include wrapping buses and light rail with messaging, Gutier said, although the project is still in the planning phase.

Arizona, Florida and Tennessee were the only states to receive the grant from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, he said.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Derek StaahlDerek Staahl is an Emmy Award-winning reporter and fill-in anchor who loves covering stories that matter most to Arizona families.

Click to learn more about Derek.

Derek Staahl

This once-uncompromising "California guy" got his first taste of Arizona in 2015 while covering spring training baseball for his former station. The trip spanned just three days, but Derek quickly decided Phoenix should be his next address. He joined CBS 5 and 3TV four months later, in August 2015. Before packing his bags for the Valley of the Sun, Derek spent nearly four years at XETV in San Diego, where he was promoted to Weekend Anchor and Investigative Reporter. Derek chaired the Saturday and Sunday 10 p.m. newscasts, which regularly earned the station's highest ratings for a news program each week. Derek’s investigative reporting efforts into the Mayor Bob Filner scandal in 2013 sparked a "governance crisis" for the city of San Diego and was profiled by the region’s top newspaper. Derek broke into the news business at WKOW-TV in Madison, WI. He wrote, shot, edited, and presented stories during the week, and produced newscasts on the weekends. By the end of his stint, he was promoted to part-time anchor on WKOW’s sister station, WMSN. Derek was born in Los Angeles and was named the “Undergraduate Broadcast Journalism Student of the Year” in his graduating class at USC. He also played quads in the school’s famous drumline. When not reporting the news, Derek enjoys playing drumset, sand volleyball, and baseball.

Hide bio

  • Social Connect

  • Contact

    AZ FamilyAZ Family ContactAZ Family FacebookAZ Family TwitterAZ Family InstagramAZ Family Haystack