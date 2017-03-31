Horseback riders warn of aggressive driver in Apache Junction

The man captured on camera by horseback riders is not facing charges, but the community is urged to report similar encounters as investigators look into the issue. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Horseback riders in Apache Junction claim they were targeted by an aggressive driver Tuesday, and the same person may be putting other horse owners in danger.

“I have never been so afraid in my entire life,” says Dana Boyer.

She says she was riding her horse with two friends when they spotted a pickup truck up ahead.

“He just stops at the top of the hill and like, guns it, comes toward us. Then he screeched to a stop,” says Boyer. “He was screaming at us that he was tired of us horse people and the horse poop on the road.”

One of the horseback riders snapped a photo as another confronted the driver. Boyer says even after the conversation calmed, the encounter was not over.

“He put it in reverse and gunned it back downhill aiming straight for me,” says Boyer. “He would have hit me had my horse not jumped out of the way."

Boyer took the issue to the mayor who organized a meeting Thursday with the horseback riders as well as Apache Junction and Pinal County law enforcement.

“Once we got into it, we saw that there were a lot of complaints like this,” says Mayor Jeff Serdy. “We don't want people to jump to conclusions and if they know this person's name, not to go to his house. I'm hoping that people get more of an awareness and that people are safer on the roads."

The man captured on camera by horseback riders is facing charges of endangerment, according to Pinal County officials. Those charges will be submitted to the County Attorney's office.

“I thought all my riders and friends and everybody should know there's a gentleman like this out there trying to harm us,” says Boyer.

