Homes without power in Prescott Valley due to wildfire, wind

The strong winds in the High Country are partly to blame for starting a wildfire in Prescott Valley that knocked out power to residents on Thursday.

Winds snapped some power poles near Manley Drive and Paseo Dulce and one of the lines sparked the fire, the Prescott Valley Police Department confirmed. Three power poles went down.

The fire had burned through 25 acres before the fire was contained.

At the height of the power outage, two hundred customers didn't have electricity.

A couple of roads were closed but have since been reopened.

No buildings were threatened, and no one was hurt.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.