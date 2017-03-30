Dreamer pushed back against AZ effort to deny 'dreamers' driver's licenses

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -

Young immigrants know as "dreamers" are pushing back against a last-ditch effort by the state to block them from getting driver's licenses.

"This is part of a battle that is rooted in hate and the anti-immigrant and the anti-different and other," said Ricardo Zamudlo.

Zamudlo says he was brought to the country from Mexico when he was 9 years old.

And like many so-called dreamers, he was barred from getting a license to drive because of his immigration status.

That changed in 2012 when then President Barack Obama issued an executive order protecting immigrants like Zamudlo.

"It'd be really hard to support myself and my family without a car or the ability to drive," he said.

Getting that license was more difficult for Zamudlo than passing a written exam and a driving test.

The same year Obama issued his order, then-Gov. Jan Brewer issued an executive order of her own.

Brewer directed the Arizona Department of Transportation not to issue a license to dreamers.

A federal appeals court later overruled the Arizona governor, clearing the way for Zamudlo and other in his situation.

[READ MORE: 9th Circuit: AZ Dreamers can get driver's licenses (Apri 5, 2016)]

[PDF: Read the Court's published opinion on Arizona Dream Coalition et al v. Janice Brewer et al]

But the fight isn't over.

This week, Attorney General Mark Brnovich made one more attempt to block young immigrants from getting a license.

He is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn the lower court ruling.

Brnovich was unavailable for comment on Thursday.

"To say that I'm not entitled to a driver's license in Arizona after I've lived here for so many years after I've paid taxes after I've given to the state and the country in so many ways, I think that's selling people short of who they really are and what they can do for this country," Zamudlo said.

[RELATED: Low turnout for DREAMers driver's licenses in Arizona (April 3, 2015)] 

