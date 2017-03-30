Phoenix homeowners on alert after series of patio furniture thefts

A Valley neighborhood is on alert after a string of unusual crimes.

Someone is going around stealing patio furniture.

Homeowner Lisa Holdorf had a loveseat, chairs, and glass top table stolen in the middle of the night.

"It's very frustrating because we work hard for our money to have nice things," said Holdorf. "Now we feel like we can't have nice things out because they could get stolen again."

The Valley mom is one of several north Phoenix homeowners targeted this week in the Fireside-Norterra community, near I-17 and Jomax Road.

Some thieves are boldly stealing patio furniture, right off front doorsteps.

Heidi McClintock walked outside Tuesday morning, and her wood bench was gone

"We keep the light on all the time, and its kind of tucked back there, right next to our front door," said McClintock. "I wouldn't think somebody would be that brave enough to come up and grab it."

Both victims have filed a report with the Phoenix police department, but right now there aren't a lot of leads to go on since none of the incidents were captured on surveillance video.

"The rash of patio furniture thefts has prompted some homeowners to start bolting their furniture down, or at least tying it up to something.

Holdorf is hoping that by creating more awareness, it will help catch the crooks.

"I would love to catch these guys," said Holdorf.

