Heads up on 'hearables'

Nearly a third of drivers admit to driving while drowsy at one point or another. It’s an especially high risk for professional truckers.

“There are about 3.5 million truck drivers who experience nearly a half million crashes a year. A large part of these are what are call preventable incidents.”

Now, a device called the co-pilot can put a ‘bug in the ear’ of truckers if they’re not driving safely. It’s the latest in a new kind of technology called hearables.

The co-pilot’s Craig Campbell says the gadget will talk you back on track. 

“There’s a headset with Fit bit-like sensors that track very accurately a driver’s motion in 3D space, so we know when a driver's making mirror checks.”

The earpiece is connected to an app on your smartphone. When mirror check activity decreases, a warning goes off.

It’s aimed at truckers now, but a smaller version is in the works for regular drivers.

“We’ve only just scratched the surface of what this category can represent."

Sales are expected to explode. Technology expert Dr. Shawn Dubravac says hearables are coming that will make you really listen up:

Imagine traveling and having a translator in your ear.

“If I were on vacation in Italy, even though I don’t speak Italian, I might be able to understand the conversation simply because the earpiece I am wearing has real-time translation services built in.”

While some offer things like calorie counting, sleep monitoring or fitness tracking, hearables go beyond today’s wearables.

“If you’re running, you might be able to get in-ear coaching.”

Campbell says he counts on his in-ear driving coach.

“I was without one for a few days and I really missed the safety net of protection," he says.

    Smart devices: Do you own what you buy?

    "Oftentimes, the companies that make these products insist that even though you might own the physical object, you don't own the software code inside of it," he said. "And that code is really fundamental to the operation of those products."

    3 On Your Side recoups $10K in June for viewers

    3 On Your Side's goal is to get your hard-earned money back for you. However, when we can't, we still get justice in other ways. 

    Frustrations continue with robocalls

    If you are on the "Do Not Call Registry" and you're still getting those annoying robocalls, you’re not alone, in May alone, Americans received nearly 3 billion of those calls.

