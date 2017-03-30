Heads up on 'hearables'

Nearly a third of drivers admit to driving while drowsy at one point or another. It’s an especially high risk for professional truckers.

“There are about 3.5 million truck drivers who experience nearly a half million crashes a year. A large part of these are what are call preventable incidents.”

Now, a device called the co-pilot can put a ‘bug in the ear’ of truckers if they’re not driving safely. It’s the latest in a new kind of technology called hearables.

The co-pilot’s Craig Campbell says the gadget will talk you back on track.

“There’s a headset with Fit bit-like sensors that track very accurately a driver’s motion in 3D space, so we know when a driver's making mirror checks.”

The earpiece is connected to an app on your smartphone. When mirror check activity decreases, a warning goes off.

It’s aimed at truckers now, but a smaller version is in the works for regular drivers.

“We’ve only just scratched the surface of what this category can represent."

Sales are expected to explode. Technology expert Dr. Shawn Dubravac says hearables are coming that will make you really listen up:

Imagine traveling and having a translator in your ear.

“If I were on vacation in Italy, even though I don’t speak Italian, I might be able to understand the conversation simply because the earpiece I am wearing has real-time translation services built in.”

While some offer things like calorie counting, sleep monitoring or fitness tracking, hearables go beyond today’s wearables.

“If you’re running, you might be able to get in-ear coaching.”

Campbell says he counts on his in-ear driving coach.

“I was without one for a few days and I really missed the safety net of protection," he says.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.