Plane damaged after pilot forgets to lower the landing gear

Authorities say a small plane had a hard landing at the Seligman airport after the pilot forgot to lower the landing gear.

Yavapai County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to the airport around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

They reported finding a damaged Cessna aircraft on the ground between the taxiway and runway.

The pilot told deputies he was practicing takeoff and landing exercises and forgot to put the landing gear down.

Authorities say the unidentified pilot wasn't injured.

Seligman fire crews were able to stop a small fuel leak from the plane.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating the incident.

