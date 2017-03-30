Opening Day at Chase Field is sold out!

It's going to be a full house at Chase Field on Opening Day! The first Arizona Diamondbacks home game is officially sold out.

Fans are encouraged to arrive early and participate in the D-backs Fiesta on the streets in front of Chase Field, presented by Fry’s Food Stores. The fiesta starts at 10 a.m. and will include a beer garden, live music, food trucks and family entertainment in order to help fans avoid traffic.

Gates to Chase Field open at 10:45 a.m. and Opening Day ceremonies begin at 12:30 p.m.

The ceremonial first pitch will be thrown out by former Phoenix Suns star, Final Four hero and two-time NCAA Champion Grant Hill and the National Anthem will be performed by the most recent winner of American Idol, Trent Harmon.

At the conclusion of the anthem, four F-16s from the 390th Fighter Squadron “Wild Ducks” at Luke Air Force Base will do a flyover above Chase Field and the 300’ x 150’ American flag in center field.

The roof will remain open for the game, so fans are encouraged to dress accordingly and wear sunscreen and a cap.

The first 40,000 fans will receive a D-backs Giveback t-shirt, courtesy of Fry’s Food Stores, APS, Chase & Sanderson Ford, commemorating the $50 million milestone in charitable giving that was reached at last night’s Evening on the Diamond. Upon egress, fans will receive a schedule magnet, courtesy of Pepsi.

Tickets are still available for the remainder of the homestand, which includes three games against the Giants on April 4, 5 & 6 before the defending American League Champion Cleveland Indians come to town for Opening Weekend on April 7-9, including the Jake Lamb bobblehead giveaway this Saturday, courtesy of Arizona Sports 98.7.

#DbacksOpeningDay is officially sold out!



FYI - Gates open at 10:45 AM and pregame ceremonies begin at 12:30 PM. pic.twitter.com/quyGPbjbKZ — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) March 30, 2017

