FBI needs help identifying unknown bank robbery suspect in Phoenix

The FBI are asking for the public’s help in identifying an unknown bank robbery suspect.

The robbery occurred on March 23, 2017.

The suspect walked into Arizona Federal Credit Union located at 2650 W. Ross Drive in Phoenix, Arizona, near I-17 and loop 101.

He walked to the teller and demanded money after removing a black and silver handgun from his waistband.

The teller complied. The suspect fled the bank and headed northbound and has yet to be found.

The FBI says he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information regarding the robbery, Contact the phoenix FBI office at 623-466-1999 or online at tips.fbi.gov.

