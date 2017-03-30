Daisy Mountain fire station demolished due to structural problems

Rendering of new station to be built (Source: Facebook)

Demolition crews went to work Thursday bulldozing a fire station in the north Valley. But a new, sturdier and more well-built station will take its place.

Daisy Mountain Fire station 145 is located at 1120 W. Desert Hills Drive, near I-17 and north of the Carefree Highway.

The station was built in 2001. Unfortunately, there was some faulty construction issues and structural problems.

According to Daisy Mountain Fire Department, "The station was built by a former fire Chief (literally) and there was no warranty or contractor that could be held responsible for the faulty construction. The station was having structural problems due to soil compaction prior to construction. The district did conduct a feasibility study to determine whether it would be more cost effective to repair the station or rebuild. Due to the extensive problems with the building it was determined that it would be more cost effective to rebuild."

A new station will be built in the same location.

"The Fire District has partnered with a reputable construction firm who ensures that with proper soil compaction and precautions the building will not have similar issues," according to Daisy Mountain fire officials.

Construction is estimated to take six to eight months.

Meantime, crews have been moved to a temporary station approximately a half-mile east of the current station.

Fire officials say citizens will not see any loss of services.

On the Daisy Mountain Fire Dept. Facebook page, you can see a video showing renderings of what the new station will look like.

