Arizona lawmaker says she's not to blame for Trump billboard vandalism

Rep. Townsend's original Facebook post suggesting the billboard be hit with paintballs. The post has since been deleted.

Arizona State Representative for District 16 and Majority Whip Kelly Townsend says she is not to blame for the controversial billboard of President Trump in Phoenix being vandalized this week.

The representative made a Facebook post implying that the billboard should be hit with paintballs the week it went up. The post has since been deleted.

The billboard was seen with multiple paintball marks on Wednesday morning. Townsend then posted on Facebook that she is not to blame for the vandalism.

“If I am being blamed for the recent paintball incident of the less-than-artistic billboard of President Trump with Nazi-like symbols because of my Facebook post, then by the same standards, Barack Obama is culpable for all the violent protests incited by his own ‘If they bring a knife, we bring a gun’ comment that he made on the campaign train in Philadelphia in 2008.”

Townsend continued in her post, “I am not regretful of my comments and have an inherent right to voice my own disdain, and refuse to be silenced by political correctness.”

Townsend did, however, state in the Facebook post that whoever committed the act of vandalism should be held accountable.

The billboard has been the source of much controversy since it went up earlier in March. The Los Angeles-based artist who created the billboard has received death threats and a petition to the Phoenix City Council has circulated to take the billboard down.

