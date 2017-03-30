Monday, April 3, 2017

Artichoke & Roasted Garlic Dip with a Peach Basil Mimosa and Bourbon Mustard BBQ Chicken Dip with a Peach Basil Mojito

To make a reservation, visit www.queencreekolivemill.com or call 480-888-9290.

Cacti

Visit www.inhabitstudio.com or call (602) 373-0157.

Beauty and My Secret

For more information regarding the luncheon, visit www.nationalMSSociety.org/ArizonaWAMS or call 480-455-3954.

Dairy Council AZ

Visit www.ArizonaMilk.org to learn more about the Dairy Council AZ.

Wolin Plastic Surgery

For more information visit www.awolin.com or call 480-945-8440.

Taking Viewers Behind the Scenes

To learn more, visit www.turningthetables.tv.

EnVoque MD

For more on EnVoque MD, visit www.enVoqueMD.com or call 480-582-5045.

Easy to Design Spring Flower Arrangements

For more information, visit www.CactusFlower.com or call 480-483-9200.

Flowers provided by God’s Garden Treasures www.godsgardentreasures.com 480-603-7673.

