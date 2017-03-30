Chocolate Orange Souffles with Orange Whipped Cream

Chocolate Orange Soufflés with Orange Whipped Cream

Makes 6-8

Ingredients

Butter and sugar for coating the molds

Soufflés:

¼ cup heavy cream

4 ounces semisweet chocolate, chopped fine

2 egg yolks

1 tablespoon Grand Marnier

Zest from 1 orange

3 egg whites, as room temperature

2 tablespoons sugar

Whipped Cream:

½ cup chilled heavy cream

1 tablespoon sugar

1 teaspoon orange zest

1 tablespoon Grand Marnier

Procedure

Soufflés:

Preheat oven to 375°F. Butter six ½-cup individual soufflé dishes and dust them with sugar.

Bring the cream to a simmer in a microwave or over low heat on the stove.

Put the chocolate in a large heat-proof bowl and pour the hot cream over it; let stand one minute.

Stir until smooth and beat in the egg yolks, one at a time. Stir in Grand Marnier and orange zest.

Set aside to cool slightly.

With an electric mixer, beat the egg white until soft peaks form.

Gradually add 2 tablespoons of sugar.

Fold one-fourth of the whites into the chocolate mixer to lighten it, then fold the rest of the whites into the chocolate.

Spoon into the prepared dishes and put them on a baking sheet. Cook until soufllés rise but are still a little soft in the center, about 15 minutes.