Chocolate Orange Souffles with Orange Whipped Cream

Chocolate Orange Soufflés with Orange Whipped Cream
Makes 6-8
Ingredients
Butter and sugar for coating the molds
Soufflés:
¼ cup heavy cream
4 ounces semisweet chocolate, chopped fine
2 egg yolks
1 tablespoon Grand Marnier
Zest from 1 orange
3 egg whites, as room temperature
2 tablespoons sugar
Whipped Cream:
½ cup chilled heavy cream
1 tablespoon sugar
1 teaspoon orange zest
1 tablespoon Grand Marnier
Procedure
Soufflés:
Preheat oven to 375°F. Butter six ½-cup individual soufflé dishes and dust them with sugar.
Bring the cream to a simmer in a microwave or over low heat on the stove.
Put the chocolate in a large heat-proof bowl and pour the hot cream over it; let stand one minute.
Stir until smooth and beat in the egg yolks, one at a time. Stir in Grand Marnier and orange zest.
Set aside to cool slightly.
With an electric mixer, beat the egg white until soft peaks form.
Gradually add 2 tablespoons of sugar.
Fold one-fourth of the whites into the chocolate mixer to lighten it, then fold the rest of the whites into the chocolate.
Spoon into the prepared dishes and put them on a baking sheet. Cook until soufllés rise but are still a little soft in the center, about 15 minutes.
Whipped Cream:
Whip the heavy cream until soft peaks form; add sugar, orange zest, and Grand Marnier and beat until stiff.
Remove soufflés from the oven and serve immediately with the whipped cream.