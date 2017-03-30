Red Stripe Curried Prawns

Courtesy of Chef Danielle Leoni

Ingredients

Shrimp (16/20’s) 5 EA Clean / Butterfly

Olive Oil 1 T

Red Bell Pepper 1 T Small Dice

Tomato 1 T Small Dice

Garlic ¼ t Minced

Thyme ¼ t Picked from stalk

Sea Salt 1/8 t

Black Pepper 1/8 t Finely Ground

Curry Powder ½ t

Red Stripe Beer 1.5 OZ

Directions

1.In small sauté pan, combine Olive Oil, Red Bell Pepper, Tomato, Garlic and Thyme.

2.On high heat, sauté for 15 seconds or until aromatic.

3.Add Shrimp; make sure they have full contact with pan.

4.Sprinkle Sea Salt, Black Pepper and Curry Powder into sauté pan. Let cook on one side.

5.Flip shrimp.

6.Let cook for about. 1 minute.

7.Deglaze with 1.5 OZ of Red Stripe Beer.

8.Simmer to reduce sauce.

