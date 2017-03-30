Red Stripe Curried Prawns
Courtesy of Chef Danielle Leoni
Ingredients
Shrimp (16/20’s) 5 EA Clean / Butterfly
Olive Oil 1 T
Red Bell Pepper 1 T Small Dice
Tomato 1 T Small Dice
Garlic ¼ t Minced
Thyme ¼ t Picked from stalk
Sea Salt 1/8 t
Black Pepper 1/8 t Finely Ground
Curry Powder ½ t
Red Stripe Beer 1.5 OZ
Directions
1.In small sauté pan, combine Olive Oil, Red Bell Pepper, Tomato, Garlic and Thyme.
2.On high heat, sauté for 15 seconds or until aromatic.
3.Add Shrimp; make sure they have full contact with pan.
4.Sprinkle Sea Salt, Black Pepper and Curry Powder into sauté pan. Let cook on one side.
5.Flip shrimp.
6.Let cook for about. 1 minute.
7.Deglaze with 1.5 OZ of Red Stripe Beer.
8.Simmer to reduce sauce.