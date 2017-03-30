Police arrest man accused of beating his mother & grandmother

Tempe police say they have now arrested a man suspected of severely beating his mother and grandmother.

Nicholas Elkins was taken into custody without incident around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday.

The attack happened earlier this week at the victims' residence near Southern Avenue and McClintock Drive.

At approximately 11:45 a.m., officers responded to the victim's home and found the two women, badly beaten.

Police believe Elkins, 37, had assaulted the two women and then proceeded to steal the family car.

Elkins' grandmother was said to be in critical but stable condition. His mother was said to be in serious condition.

Nicholas Elkins was arrested at approx. 4:30pm, today without incident. Thx to all for your assistance. pic.twitter.com/e3oc5nuz40 — Tempe Police (@TempePolice) March 31, 2017

Nicholas Elkins wanted after he severely beat his mother and grandmother. If you know where he is please call 911 pic.twitter.com/y8CYnBxrzW — Tempe Police (@TempePolice) March 30, 2017

Seeking publics assistance in finding Nicholas Elkins who's wanted for Aggravated Assault. If you know where he is call police immediately pic.twitter.com/4lOlFxMHE0 — Tempe Police (@TempePolice) March 29, 2017

