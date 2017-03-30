Valley resident will be a North Carolina Tar 'Host' for Final Four in Phoenix

Scott Williams, valley resident and former Chicago Bull and North Carolina Tar Heel gears up for Final Four in Phoenix

For the next five days, Valley resident Scott Williams will be a North Carolina Tar 'Host'.

"I'm beyond excited," said Williams. "Now that they're here, for the first time, playing in a Final Four, it's a dream come true scenario."

Williams, a former Phoenix Sun who played 15 years in the NBA, starred at North Carolina under legendary Dean Smith from 1986-1990. He's become the unofficial host for many a former Tar Heel making his way to the Valley this week to cheer on North Carolina in the Final Four.

"My house isn't big enough to entertain all of these guys," said Williams. "I had to rent a bigger house for the weekend."

Despite a well-traveled career during his playing and post-playing days, Williams and his family now call the Valley home. He's eager and thrilled to share his hometown with so many former North Carolina greats.

"The Carolina family, you talk about it as something real and tangible," said Williams who grew up in the Los Angeles area. "I remember as a high school player after committing to North Carolina, I was at a Laker game at The Forum. James Worthy [a former Tar Heel] is an NBA All-Star. He sees me walking through the crowd, and as Pat Riley is drawing up a play, he looks up at me and says, 'hey Tar Heel'!"

Worthy is a member of a long line of North Carolina legends. A list that includes Michael Jordan, Vince Carter, Jerry Stackhouse and Tyler Hansbrough. A parade of college all-Americans who have propelled Carolina to a NCAA record 20 Final Fours.

"We don't have those periods where we go 15-15 or gosh forbid, 10-20," said Williams. The beat goes on at Carolina - it's a culture."

Williams played on four North Carolina teams that several times reached a #1 ranking but all four years, his teams fell short of the Final Four. Williams calls it his 'biggest basketball regret.' But like all former Tar Heels, when one Carolina team makes the Final Four, in a way, the entire Carolina family makes the Final Four.

"This weekend is going to be special," said Williams. "To see so many friends and former teammates, it's just going to be an amazing time for the Carolina family."

Williams basketball resume is decorated and impressive. He was a 1st team high school, all-American. He won three NBA championships with Jordan's Bulls and lasted a decade and a half in the NBA but it's his time as a Tar Heel that holds a definitive place in his heart.

"It's the best part of the story," said Williams. "It's the place where I went from being a young kid, to becoming a man."