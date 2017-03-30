COPY-Blondie, Chocolate Mousse Pie and Lori's Crumb Cake

Blondie

INGREDIENTS

1 lb butter (melted), lightly browned

900 grams brown sugar

200 grams granulated white sugar

4 eggs

1 oz vanilla extract

2 tsp almond extract

1 tsp kosher salt

520 grams all purpose flour

3 cups chocolate chips

DIRECTIONS

1.Pre-heat oven to 325 low fan. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

2.In large bowl, stir melted butter with sugars until blended. Add egg, vanilla, almond extract and salt and stir vigorously until smooth. Add flour and stir until it is fully incorporated; fold in chocolate chips.

3.Spread batter evenly in lined pan and bake approximately 20-25 minutes.

Chocolate Mousse Pie

INGREDIENTS

28 ounces Oreos

½ cup melted butter

24 ounces chocolate chunks

2 tsp vanilla extract

½ tsp kosher salt

6 cups heavy cream

½ cup granulated white sugar

DIRECTIONS

1.Grind Oreos in food processor until fine; add butter until mixture is evenly moistened.

2.Firmly press Oreo mixture into greased spring pan .

3.Bake at 300 for 5 minutes.

4.Remove Oreo crust from oven and allow to cool at room temperature for 20-30 minutes.

5.Bring 2 cups of heavy cream to a gentle boil.

6.Combine chocolate, vanilla and salt in mixing bowl, then pour boiling cream over and cover for 5 minutes then stir until smooth.

7.Beat remaining 4 cups cream and sugar in a kitchen aide to stiff peaks.

8.Fold cream into chocolate mixture until no streaks remain.

9.Pour chocolate mousse mixture into prepared crust and refrigerate for a minimum of 4 hours.





Lori’s Crumb Cake

INGREDIENTS

240g all purpose flour

10 g baking powder

3 g kosher salt

2.5 g baking soda

4oz butter, room temperature

½ lb cream cheese, room temperature

300 g granulated sugar

2 eggs

4 g vanilla extract

½ cup buttermilk

TOPPING

4oz butter, melted

120 g all purpose flour

200 g brown sugar

DIRECTIONS

1.For the topping, combine melted butter, sugar and flour until no streaks of flour remain; set aside.

2.Sift flour, baking powder, salt and baking soda.

3.Whip the butter, cream cheese and sugar for 3 minutes on medium speed; turn to low and add eggs one at a time, followed by the vanilla extract.

4.Add half flour mixture to mixing bowl followed by half the buttemilk; scrape down sides. Repeat with remaining flour/milk.

5.Pour into greased pan, bake at 315 for 35-40 minutes.