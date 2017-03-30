Flagstaff police arrest man for arson

Police arrested a man in Flagstaff for burning of wildlands on Wednesday.

Witnesses identified 50-year-old, Shawn Farnham after police responded to a wild fire in a wooded area near the Summit Medical Center.

Farnham was seen leaving the Flagstaff Medical Center, entering the wooded area, and returning to the FMC.

Flagstaff Police said smoke emerged from the area minutes later.

After initially denying the allegations, Farnham admitted to being in the woods at the time before the fire. He said the fire may have started because of a cigarette.

Investigators indicate that a cigarette would not likely be the cause of the fire, due to humidity and temperature conditions.

Farnham is currently on federal probation and supervised release for previous arson incidents.

He was arrested and booked into Coconino County Jail after being released from the Flagstaff Medical Center.

