Police are looking for a man who assaulted 10-year-old boy in Phoenix

Police are looking for a subject who reportedly punched and robbed a 10-year-old near 51st Avenue.

On Friday, Feb. 24, a 10-year-old boy was riding his bike near 5100 West Virginia Avenue, when suspect Angel Lopez approached him from behind.

Lopez then reportedly punched the boy in his stomach and rode away on the child's bike while he lay on the ground.

The victim's family found Lopez. When confronting him, Lopez threatened the family by acting like he was armed with a handgun.

Lopez dropped the bike and ran before police arrived.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call Silent Witness at 480 WITNESS.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.