Phoenix police locate a person of interest in missing woman case

Authorities in Phoenix are still searching for 21-year-old Taylorlyn Nelson, missing since March 11.

A friend of Nelson, Tammy Compton, is believed to have been the last person to see Taylorlyn.

Police believed Compton to be missing but have since located her. Compton is considered to be a person of interest in this case.

Mercedes Fortune of the Phoenix Police Department says the family has told Phoenix PD that this is out of character for Nelson. The last time family members spoke to Taylorlyn, she had been in an argument with her boyfriend.

Police have questioned the boyfriend and he is not considered a suspect at this time.

[RELATED: Phoenix police look for help finding a missing woman]

Nelson’s family has not seen her since she left her home in the area of 27th Ave. and Deer Valley Rd.

Nelson is about 110 lbs., blond hair, and hazel eyes. She has a tattoo of a skull on her forearm that says, "Family First."

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Phoenix Police Department Missing & Unidentified Persons Unit at (602) 534-2121 or After hours: (602) 262-6141

UPDATE: WE HAVE MADE CONTACT WITH THIS INDIVIDUAL. Thank you for your assistance. pic.twitter.com/lNNv7728Xm — Phoenix Police (@phoenixpolice) March 30, 2017

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.