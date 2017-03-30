3 On Your Side

Nearly $9,000 recovered in March for viewers

Posted: Updated:
3 On Your Side was able to recover $8,967 for our viewers in the month of March. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5) 3 On Your Side was able to recover $8,967 for our viewers in the month of March. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
3 On Your Side was able to get Dina Zolin $6,500 from an unlicensed contractor. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5) 3 On Your Side was able to get Dina Zolin $6,500 from an unlicensed contractor. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
Mary Fowler misplaced a check from an adult care facility and 3 On Your Side helped her get a new one. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5) Mary Fowler misplaced a check from an adult care facility and 3 On Your Side helped her get a new one. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
Ed Barrera and his wife double paid Kohl's and 3 On Your Side helped them get their money back. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5) Ed Barrera and his wife double paid Kohl's and 3 On Your Side helped them get their money back. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
(3 ON YOUR SIDE) -

Dina Zolin is glad to have her money back.

"I would have never received this if I didn't contact you,” Zolin said. “I believe that wholeheartedly."

Zolin’s problem started when she hired an unlicensed contractor to install new flooring. For $8,500, the unlicensed contractor she hired dropped off a small amount of tile, but he never actually never did any work. 

[ORIGINAL STORY: Valley woman 'floored' over abandoned project]

However, he did take off with her money.

"I was texting him. I called him. There was no response,” she told 3 On Your Side. “I mean he just dropped off the face of the earth and he had his number changed."

So, 3 On Your Side got involved and after tracking down the unlicensed contractor, he acknowledged that what he did was wrong.

And, he even agreed to return most of the money.

After deducting money for the tile, he did deliver. He told 3 On Your Side he would return $6,500 back to Zolin.

And he did. 

[READ MORE: Update: Unlicensed contractor returns money]

It's money she says she wouldn't have received without 3 On Your Side's help. "I love you guys, I love you," she said.

3 On Your Side was instrumental in helping a widow by the name of Mary Fowler. Her husband passed away July 1 in an adult care facility.

Fowler and her daughter say the facility mailed them a check for nearly a thousand dollars for the July's unused rent, but they misplaced it.

"The check was there,” Fowler said. “I do not know what happened to that check. If it got thrown away or what happened."

Mary's daughter wrote the facility one last time, saying 3 On Your Side was getting involved to assist in getting their money. And by simply mentioning our name, the facility issued a check for nearly a thousand dollars.

[ORIGINAL STORY: Widow wants care facility to replace lost check]

And finally, 3 On Your Side helped Ed Barrera.

“3 On Your Side was definitely a big part in getting me my money back," he told us.

Barerra paid off his Kohl's $1,500 credit card balance not knowing his wife also paid it off at the same time. That meant they double-paid. But Barerra says, for whatever reason, Kohl's refused to return his $1,500 overpayment.

[ORIGINAL STORY: Kohl's refuses to refund customer's $1,500 overpayment]

However, after 3 On Your Side got involved, the retailer immediately mailed him his money.

“You guys should brag. You guys are the best. You got my money back," he said.

[READ MORE: UPDATE: Kohl's returns $1,500 to Valley customer]

Which means for the month of March, 3 On Your Side was able to recover $8,967 for our viewers. And, for the entire year, the total comes to $23,150.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Recent 3 On Your Side storiesMore>>

  • 3 On Your Side

    Smart devices: Do you own what you buy?

    Smart devices: Do you own what you buy?

    Saturday, February 4 2017 9:52 AM EST2017-02-04 14:52:25 GMT
    Consumers are app crazy, and not only to control temps or lights. They're unlocking doors and maybe even seeing what's inside the fridge. (Source: Alexander Kirch via 123RF)Consumers are app crazy, and not only to control temps or lights. They're unlocking doors and maybe even seeing what's inside the fridge. (Source: Alexander Kirch via 123RF)

    "Oftentimes, the companies that make these products insist that even though you might own the physical object, you don't own the software code inside of it," he said. "And that code is really fundamental to the operation of those products."

    More >

    "Oftentimes, the companies that make these products insist that even though you might own the physical object, you don't own the software code inside of it," digital rights specialist and author Aaron Perzanowski said. "And that code is really fundamental to the operation of those products."

    More >

  • 3 On Your Side

    Frustrations continue with robocalls

    Frustrations continue with robocalls

    Thursday, June 29 2017 8:40 AM EDT2017-06-29 12:40:13 GMT
    If you are on the "Do Not Call Registry" and you're still getting those annoying robocalls, you’re not alone. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)If you are on the "Do Not Call Registry" and you're still getting those annoying robocalls, you’re not alone. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    If you are on the "Do Not Call Registry" and you're still getting those annoying robocalls, you’re not alone, in May alone, Americans received nearly 3 billion of those calls.

    More >

    If you are on the "Do Not Call Registry" and you're still getting those annoying robocalls, you’re not alone, in May alone, Americans received nearly 3 billion of those calls.

    More >

  • 3 On Your Side

    Valley man forgets decimal point; pays $4,781 instead of $47.81

    Valley man forgets decimal point; pays $4,781 instead of $47.81

    Wednesday, June 28 2017 1:49 AM EDT2017-06-28 05:49:26 GMT
    Jeff Lev was trying to pay his CenturyLink bill in the amount of $47.81 and accidentally sent in the wrong amount. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)Jeff Lev was trying to pay his CenturyLink bill in the amount of $47.81 and accidentally sent in the wrong amount. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    An Avondale man has a billing blunder when he accidentally forgot the decimal point but when he said CenturyLink wouldn't give him his money back, he called 3 On Your Side. 

    More >

    An Avondale man has a billing blunder when he accidentally forgot the decimal point but when he said CenturyLink wouldn't give him his money back, he called 3 On Your Side. 

    More >
    •   

  • Social Connect

  • Contact

    AZ FamilyAZ Family ContactAZ Family FacebookAZ Family TwitterAZ Family InstagramAZ Family Haystack

Gary HarperGary Harper is the senior consumer and investigative reporter for 3 On Your Side at KTVK-TV.

Click to learn more about Gary.

Gary Harper
3 On Your Side

With more than 20 years of television experience, Gary has established himself as a leader in the industry when it comes to assisting viewers and resolving their consumer-related issues. His passion and enthusiasm have helped him earn an Emmy for Best Consumer Reporter from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. He’s also garnered several Emmy nominations

He has negotiated resolutions with companies of all sizes, including some of the biggest corporations in the nation.

Gary has successfully recouped more than $1 million for viewers around the state, making 3 On Your Side one of the most popular segments on KTVK and the station's Web site.

He's best known for investigating and confronting unscrupulous contractors. In fact, many of his news reports have led to police investigations and jail time for those who were caught. Viewers, as well as the companies and people he investigates, regard him as consistently being thorough and fair.

Gary has been with KTVK-TV since 1997. Prior to his arrival in Phoenix, he worked for WZZM-TV in Grand Rapids, Michigan, where he was as an anchor and reporter.

Gary is from Chicago, but launched his television career in Lubbock, Texas, after earning a broadcast journalism degree from Texas Tech University. Following his graduation, he was quickly hired by KLBK-TV in Lubbock, where he enterprised and broke numerous exclusive reports. His aggressive reporting in Texas helped garner him Best Reporter by the Associated Press.

Gary has been married since 1994 and is the proud father of two sons. When he's not helping viewers, Gary is busy catching up on his favorite college and professional football teams as well as cheering on his beloved Texas Tech Red Raiders.

Hide bio

Contact 3 On Your Side