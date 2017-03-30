Nearly $9,000 recovered in March for viewers

Ed Barrera and his wife double paid Kohl's and 3 On Your Side helped them get their money back. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Dina Zolin is glad to have her money back.

"I would have never received this if I didn't contact you,” Zolin said. “I believe that wholeheartedly."

Zolin’s problem started when she hired an unlicensed contractor to install new flooring. For $8,500, the unlicensed contractor she hired dropped off a small amount of tile, but he never actually never did any work.

However, he did take off with her money.

"I was texting him. I called him. There was no response,” she told 3 On Your Side. “I mean he just dropped off the face of the earth and he had his number changed."

So, 3 On Your Side got involved and after tracking down the unlicensed contractor, he acknowledged that what he did was wrong.

And, he even agreed to return most of the money.

After deducting money for the tile, he did deliver. He told 3 On Your Side he would return $6,500 back to Zolin.

And he did.

It's money she says she wouldn't have received without 3 On Your Side's help. "I love you guys, I love you," she said.

3 On Your Side was instrumental in helping a widow by the name of Mary Fowler. Her husband passed away July 1 in an adult care facility.

Fowler and her daughter say the facility mailed them a check for nearly a thousand dollars for the July's unused rent, but they misplaced it.

"The check was there,” Fowler said. “I do not know what happened to that check. If it got thrown away or what happened."

Mary's daughter wrote the facility one last time, saying 3 On Your Side was getting involved to assist in getting their money. And by simply mentioning our name, the facility issued a check for nearly a thousand dollars.

And finally, 3 On Your Side helped Ed Barrera.

“3 On Your Side was definitely a big part in getting me my money back," he told us.

Barerra paid off his Kohl's $1,500 credit card balance not knowing his wife also paid it off at the same time. That meant they double-paid. But Barerra says, for whatever reason, Kohl's refused to return his $1,500 overpayment.

However, after 3 On Your Side got involved, the retailer immediately mailed him his money.

“You guys should brag. You guys are the best. You got my money back," he said.

Which means for the month of March, 3 On Your Side was able to recover $8,967 for our viewers. And, for the entire year, the total comes to $23,150.

