Thursday, March 30

Luci's Healthy Breakfast-Make this kid-friendly protein-packed breakfast ahead of time

It's testing time at schools and mom and co-owner of The Orchard Phoenix, Lucia Schnitzer, is here to demo a simple breakfast dish to make your kids that will keep them full and focused this week.

Sweet Breakfast Chia Porridge

Makes 2 portions

Chia & almond porridge:

1 2/3 cups almond milk or any milk of your choice

3 Tbsp. chia seeds

2 Tbsp. ground flaxseed (or sub with 2 additional Tbsp. of chia)

A generous handful almonds or hazelnuts, chopped

1/2 tsp ground vanilla

Topping choices:

Fruit mango, avocado, orange, banana, pomegranate, kiwi, apple etc.

Berries fresh or frozen

Nut butter almond butter or the classic peanut butter

Dried fruit dates, apricots, cranberries, figs

Jam / Compote eg. this sugar free berry version with chia

Extra crunch nuts & seeds, roasted coconut, cocoa nibs, bee pollen, fresh mint leaves

Directions

Prepare the porridge the night before. Mix all ingredients together in a bowl, cover and place in the fridge. Give it a stir or two before bedtime and let in soak all night.

In the morning divide porridge into two bowls. Dress the porridge with the toppings preferred. The porridge keeps well for 2-3 days in the fridge, and is hereby the perfect to-go breakfast or snack meal.

The Orchard Phoenix

7100 N 12th Street, Phoenix, AZ

602-633-2600

www.facebook.com/theorchardphx/

It's National Oyster on the Half Shell Day!

The seafood experts at Bluewater Grill show us how to shuck and slurp a fresh-from-the-water oyster, plus other ways to prepare the aphrodisiacal shellfish. Just for "Good Morning Arizona" viewers, they are offering half-dozen Washington or British Columbia oysters on the half shell for $9.95. All you need to do is mention "Good Morning Arizona" to your Bluewater server.

For more information, visit: www.bluewatergrill.com

Bluewater Grill Phoenix

1720 East Camelback Road

Phoenix, AZ 85016

(602) 277-FISH (3474)

Drag boat racing over 250 miles per hour at Wild Horse Pass!

More than 100 boats from all over the country are headed to Chandler to compete in the 2nd Stop of the Lucas Oil Drag Boat Racing National Touring Series! Two full days of side by side racing action on the water with beautiful, fast boats competing at the highest levels for points and their share of prize money.

For more information, visit: http://www.lucasoildragboats.com/

Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park

20000 S Maricopa Rd, Chandler, AZ 85226

Phone: (520) 796-5601

New snacks this season at Chase Field

The Bacon-wrapped Pretzel Baguette, Funnel Cake Chicken Sandwich and Sonoran Vegan Burger are just a few of the new menu items this season at Chase Field.

Featured items in 2017:

Bacon-wrapped Pretzel Baguette: 12-inch, bacon-wrapped pretzel baguette stuffed with black forest ham and Swiss cheese and served with honey mustard and roasted jalapeno ranch.

Location: Taste of Chase (Section 130)



Chicken Enchilada Dog: 18-inch chicken enchilada sausage, queso blanco, enchilada sauce, pico de gallo, black olives, sour cream and tortilla strips on a talera hot dog roll

Location: Big Dawgs (Section 126)



Churro Dog 2.0: White iced long john donut, churro rolled in Oreo crumbs, frozen yogurt, whipped cream and topped with strawberry topping, chocolate sauce and Oreo cookie crumbs

Location: Designated Dessert portables



Funnel Cake Chicken Sandwich: Crispy chicken fillet, garlic black pepper Cheddar, house strawberry jam, powdered sugar and maple syrup, served on two funnel cakes

Location: Taste of Chase (Section 130)



Sonoran Vegan Burger: Vegan burger, vegan pepper jack, soy chorizo, chipotle veganaise, cowboy caviar and guacamole on a wheat bun

Location: Red Hot (Section 139)



The D-backs will add a new concession stand titled Sizzle & Cheese at section 105. Sizzle & Cheese will feature burgers, grilled cheese and milkshakes, using Danzeisen Dairy milk. Also, new to Chase Field in 2017 is Roger Clyne's Moonshine Tequila drink "The D-backs Swing," a blackberry margarita.

For more information, visit: https://www.mlb.com/dbacks

Dave the Garden Guy: Snakes, scorpions and mosquitoes

The summer's heat is approaching and if you have never seen a scorpion up close, the rising temperatures might cause that to change. If you are aware of them, though, you shouldn't be afraid. Scorpions like to live in humid areas of your home: foundations, woodpiles, ground covering, wet paint or other liquids are especially appealing to them. Consider ground covering with plants that grow several inches off the ground, seal all cracks and seams near your baseboards, around pipes at sinks and faucets and in the block walls.

Mosquitoes also like the warmer weather especially around pools of stagnant water that the monsoons bring or other areas of your home like pools and water features not maintained. Some steps to help prevent infestations around your home, office and schools would be to change stagnant water in pet dishes, birdbaths and kiddie pools often. Make sure your potted plants have good drainage and remove anything in your hard that can collect water. Some plants to consider around your home to help repel mosquitoes are artemesia, bachelor's button and basil as well.

Contact Dave at gardenguy@gardenguy.com, or visit www.gardenguy.com

Amazing Race returns with a brand-new twist

The Amazing Race returns this season with a race unlike any before. In a brand, new twist, all 22 racers, (11 teams) are complete strangers who will meet for the first time on the starting line. Before racers will hit their mark, they'll immediately compete in a challenge that will determine the order for picking a teammate, based on nothing but first impressions. This race around the world will span 9 countries, 17 cities and 36,000 miles. The new season of the 10-time Emmy Award-winning series premieres on Thursday, March 30 (at 9 p.m. on CBS 5.

For more info: http://www.cbs.com/shows/amazing_race/ and Facebook: www.facebook.com/amazingrace

Tara at the Movies: Boss Baby and Ghost in the Shell

Tara Hitchcock sits down with the cast of the new movie, "Boss Baby," and "Ghost in the Shell."

For more information on these movies, visit:

http://www.dreamworks.com/thebossbaby/

http://ghostintheshell.tumblr.com/

For more information on Tara reviews and interviews visit these websites:

http://www.harkinstheatres.com/behindTheScreens.aspx

https://www.facebook.com/TaraOnTV/

Miniature horse show comes to Westworld

Miniature horses will be competing Saturday & Sunday in classes such as: Halter, Driving, Jumping, Obstacles, etc. The shows will be held at Westworld of Scottsdale, in the Equidome.

Food vendors and vendors for shopping will be available.

Free admission and Free parking on Saturday and Sunday.

On Saturday and Sunday, around lunch time, the Arizona Mini Mystique (a driving drill team) will perform.

Starts at 8 a.m. both days

For more information, visit: https://www.minimystique.org/ and http://www.azminis-mhaa.com/

Westworld in Scottsdale.

16601 N Pima Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Phone: (480) 312-6815