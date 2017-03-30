Phoenix PD: Body found in trunk of burning car

A person was found dead in the trunk of a burning car in north Phoenix, according to Sgt. Vince Lewis with the Phoenix Police Dept.

It happened early Thursday morning near Cave Creek Road and Union Hills Drive.

Sgt. Lewis said police were responding to a call at approximately 3:30 a.m. of someone pointing a gun at another person.

Officers located a vehicle believed to be connected to that incident and attempted a traffic stop.

The driver fled.

Police found the vehicle near 23rd Street and Grovers Avenue.

It had caught fire and the people who were inside were gone.

"When officers arrived at that vehicle it had already been fully engulfed in flames," said Sgt. Lews. "Officers were unable to make entry into that vehicle due to the fire but they had learned that the occupants, we believe there were two, had left that vehicle and fled into the area."

[Raw video: Police briefing on body found in trunk]

After Phoenix firefighters extinguished the fire, a person was found dead in the trunk.

A police helicopter was assisting in the search for the people who were in the burned car, but at last check, they have not been apprehended.

"People in the neighborhood can actually help us," Sgt. Lewis said. "If they find anybody or see anybody suspicious that they would like to give us call about if they have knowledge about what has taken place here. If they saw anything and didn't call we would still like that information."

Police have not released any details about the deceased the person.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (480-948-6377) or for Spanish 480-TESTIGO. As always, callers may remain anonymous and could earn a reward of up to $1,000.

[Google Map: 23rd Street and Grovers Avenue]

Phx PD reporting body found in trunk of car after crashing into tree...passengers fled #azfamily #cbs5az pic.twitter.com/hA6yqSESyE — Rick Beaugrand (@rbeaugrand) March 30, 2017

#BreakingNews new details ....a body was found in the trunk of a vehicle near Grovers & Cave Creek. The latest on #GMAZ — Javier Soto (@JavierSotoTV) March 30, 2017

#BreakingNews what was 1st thought to be a crash has turned into a death investigation. Turn to #GMAZ for latest details — Javier Soto (@JavierSotoTV) March 30, 2017

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.