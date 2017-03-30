Thief steals disabled man's scooter in Apache Junction

Posted: Updated:
(Source: 3TV/CBS 5) (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
(Source: 3TV/CBS 5) (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
(Source: 3TV/CBS 5) (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
APACHE JUNCTION, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -

An East Valley man with disabilities says someone stole his souped-up scooter that he used to carry laundry and groceries.

Bob Buehler doesn’t have a car, so the gas-powered GoPed was his only form of transportation. He said someone stole the scooter from outside his home near W. Apache Trail and Ironwood Drive Monday night.

“I flipped out because that's kind of my life here,” he said.

Buehler is a tinkerer. He made his toolkit out of a lawn chair, repaired a vacuum with parts from a laptop, and built an outdoor shelf with a body bag (a hospital agreed to give him one after a visit, he says).

The scooter was his pride and joy. He added rear-view mirrors, a speedometer, and a trailer made out of a baby stroller to haul groceries and items from Goodwill.

Once a general contractor on homes, Buehler suffered some serious on-the-job injuries that left him disabled. A fall from a building in 1991 caused bleeding in his brain. Another injury a few years later left him with a fused spine. Now he lives off Social Security Disability benefits.

For Buehler, tinkering is part passion, part necessity.

“It keeps me busy,” he said. “Keeps my brain working. Otherwise, I'd get lost.”

At the moment, he’s feeling pretty lost without the scooter. He is hoping the thief will bring the gas-powered scooter back – no questions asked.

Derek StaahlDerek Staahl is an Emmy Award-winning reporter and fill-in anchor who loves covering stories that matter most to Arizona families.

Click to learn more about Derek.

Derek Staahl

This once-uncompromising "California guy" got his first taste of Arizona in 2015 while covering spring training baseball for his former station. The trip spanned just three days, but Derek quickly decided Phoenix should be his next address. He joined CBS 5 and 3TV four months later, in August 2015. Before packing his bags for the Valley of the Sun, Derek spent nearly four years at XETV in San Diego, where he was promoted to Weekend Anchor and Investigative Reporter. Derek chaired the Saturday and Sunday 10 p.m. newscasts, which regularly earned the station's highest ratings for a news program each week. Derek’s investigative reporting efforts into the Mayor Bob Filner scandal in 2013 sparked a "governance crisis" for the city of San Diego and was profiled by the region’s top newspaper. Derek broke into the news business at WKOW-TV in Madison, WI. He wrote, shot, edited, and presented stories during the week, and produced newscasts on the weekends. By the end of his stint, he was promoted to part-time anchor on WKOW’s sister station, WMSN. Derek was born in Los Angeles and was named the “Undergraduate Broadcast Journalism Student of the Year” in his graduating class at USC. He also played quads in the school’s famous drumline. When not reporting the news, Derek enjoys playing drumset, sand volleyball, and baseball.

Hide bio

  • Social Connect

  • Contact

    AZ FamilyAZ Family ContactAZ Family FacebookAZ Family TwitterAZ Family InstagramAZ Family Haystack