Arizona faces new competition in landing mega sports events

Arizona will go through a gap of several years, before hosting another mega sports event, aside from the Fiesta Bowl.

Now, some are concerned that Las Vegas and Los Angeles, with their new teams and stadiums, will out-do Phoenix in the next round of bidding for West Coast locations.

"You can't pretend Vegas doesn't exist. We have to be cautious and have to worry about the competition," Brad Cesmat, CEO of Sports360AZ.com, said.

He also points out Vegas' "convenience factor." The stadium is close to the hotels and casinos on the strip.

The Arizona Office of Tourism downplays the additional competition, citing Arizona's proven track record of hospitality over the last few years.

"We have such a positive reputation for hosting. We've faced competition before," state tourism director Debbie Johnson said.

"We're excited and anxious to start the bid process again," she added.

She says bid cycles begin in less than two years for games to be played in the 2020s.

The next Super Bowl will be played in Minneapolis, despite the city's infamous February temperatures.

"Why'd they get a Super Bowl? Because they got a new stadium," Cesmat said.

"Glendale has a great facility, but there's always someone else in sports that has a shinier stadium. The day will come when [the University of Phoenix Stadium] needs an upgrade, and we need to start preparing for that now," he added.

Super Bowl sites are planned through 2021.

College Football National Championship games are booked through 2020.

Final Four locations are booked through 2022.

