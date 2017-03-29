President Trump promises to fight opioid addiction

Noel Fuentes was one of the 32 recent deaths that were connected to fake Oxy pills. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Trump created a new commission to fight the opioid epidemic in America. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

President Donald Trump announced he's preparing to fight the nation's opioid crisis.

Arizona is one of many states hit hard by drug use.

You may remember just last week in Phoenix, the DEA announced 32 recent deaths are all connected to fake Oxy pills.

One of those was Viridiana Antillon’s brother, Noel Fuentes.

"He loved to work. He was saving up money. He just got a car,” said Antillon.

Fuentes was just 26 years old when he lost his life to opioids.

"He wasn't a drug user,” said Antillon. “I don't know if he had pain that day and he asked someone for a pill?"

She believes he thought he was getting oxycodone, but he took something else.

"We didn't know that it was actually fentanyl until we got the report from the medical examiner," said Antillon.

The DEA believes the deadly counterfeit pills had been smuggled in by Mexican drug cartels.

"It just breaks my heart because these people that are making money off of these fake pills. They don't care who they sell it to. They don't care that he was young and barely starting his life. His daughter isn't going to have a dad. And it's just sad," said Antillon.

In his campaign, President Trump promised to stop the flow of drugs into the U.S.

“We want to help those who have become so badly addicted. Opioid abuse has become a crippling problem across the United States,” Trump said Wednesday during his announcement.

He tapped New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie to lead the fight.

“Addiction is a disease, and it’s a disease that can be treated,” said Christie.

Antillon hopes they take that promise seriously, and spare other families from a similar loss.

"I think that they should go after these people selling these fake pills and do something about it," said Antillon.

The CDC say 1,300 Arizonans died of opioid overdoses in 2015.

