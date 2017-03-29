President Trump promises to fight opioid addiction

Posted: Updated:
Trump created a new commission to fight the opioid epidemic in America. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5) Trump created a new commission to fight the opioid epidemic in America. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
Noel Fuentes was one of the 32 recent deaths that were connected to fake Oxy pills. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5) Noel Fuentes was one of the 32 recent deaths that were connected to fake Oxy pills. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
Viridiana Antillon spoke about her loss. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5) Viridiana Antillon spoke about her loss. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -

President Donald Trump announced he's preparing to fight the nation's opioid crisis.

Arizona is one of many states hit hard by drug use.

You may remember just last week in Phoenix, the DEA announced 32 recent deaths are all connected to fake Oxy pills.

[READ MORE: 32 deaths in metro Phoenix attributed to fake Oxy pills]

One of those was Viridiana Antillon’s brother, Noel Fuentes.  

"He loved to work. He was saving up money. He just got a car,” said Antillon.

Fuentes was just 26 years old when he lost his life to opioids.

"He wasn't a drug user,” said Antillon. “I don't know if he had pain that day and he asked someone for a pill?"

She believes he thought he was getting oxycodone, but he took something else.

"We didn't know that it was actually fentanyl until we got the report from the medical examiner," said Antillon.

The DEA believes the deadly counterfeit pills had been smuggled in by Mexican drug cartels.

"It just breaks my heart because these people that are making money off of these fake pills. They don't care who they sell it to. They don't care that he was young and barely starting his life. His daughter isn't going to have a dad. And it's just sad," said Antillon.

In his campaign, President Trump promised to stop the flow of drugs into the U.S.

“We want to help those who have become so badly addicted. Opioid abuse has become a crippling problem across the United States,” Trump said Wednesday during his announcement.

[READ MORE: Trump, Christie pledge to combat nation's opioid addiction]

He tapped New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie to lead the fight.

“Addiction is a disease, and it’s a disease that can be treated,” said Christie.

Antillon hopes they take that promise seriously, and spare other families from a similar loss.

"I think that they should go after these people selling these fake pills and do something about it," said Antillon.  

The CDC say 1,300 Arizonans died of opioid overdoses in 2015.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Social Connect

  • Contact

    AZ FamilyAZ Family ContactAZ Family FacebookAZ Family TwitterAZ Family InstagramAZ Family Haystack

Lauren ReimerLauren Reimer joined the 3TV/CBS 5 family in June 2016. She is originally from Racine, WI but is no stranger to our heat.

Click to learn more about Lauren.

Lauren Reimer

She previously worked for KVOA in Tucson, covering topics that matter to Arizonans including the monsoon, wildfires and border issues. During the child migrant crisis of 2014, Reimer was one of only a handful of journalists given access to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection detention facility in Nogales, where hundreds of unaccompanied children were being held after crossing into the U.S. from Central America. Before that, Reimer worked at WREX in Rockford, IL. Lauren is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee and still visits home often. When not chasing news stories, Reimer loves to explore, enjoying everything from trying new adventurous foods to visiting state and national parks or local places of historical significance.

Hide bio