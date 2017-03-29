'Hate flyers' distributed to dozens of Scottsdale homes

It was not what Scottsdale homeowners wanted to wake up to Wednesday morning - a flyer on their driveways with symbols of hate.

Dozens of "hate flyers" were distributed to homes near 76th Street and Sweetwater Drive in Scottsdale.

One of them landed in front of Frank Edwards' house.

"It doesn't give me a good feeling," said Edwards. "You don't want to live in a neighborhood where things like this are happening."

The flyer has a Nazi swastika on it and a sinister-looking Jewish rabbi being blamed for anti-Semitic vandalism and creating fake news.

It also has a link to an alt-right - Neo-Nazi website.

Susan Getz said that seeing the flyers brought back a lot of bad memories, since both of her parents were Holocaust survivors.

"You just see the hatred again," said Getz. "It's scary. Hatred is scary for everybody."

Rabbi Stephen Kahn, with Congregation Beth Israel said the hate flyer is just the latest in a series of anti-Semitic incidents in the Valley and across the country.

Just a few days ago, Pinnacle High School in Phoenix was targeted.

Last month, it was a Paradise Valley elementary school.

Kahn said that creating awareness isn't enough anymore, and it's time for our community to come together and take action.

"It's not just Jews alone, it's happening in the Hispanic community, the African-American community, and LGBT community," said Kahn. "It's really time for us all to address this issue together."

The Scottsdale Police Department released this statement:

"The Scottsdale Police Department responded to reports of anti-Semitic flyers being distributed in some Scottsdale neighborhoods overnight. The flyers contained no specific threats and though potentially disturbing to some residents, the content did not violate any criminal statutes. The investigation is ongoing at this time."

